Local author releases book on S.A’s iconic beer

Local San Antonio author Jeremy Banas recently released his new book, “Pearl: A History of San Antonio’s Iconic Beer,” this year for beer enthusiasts of every stripe.

The book highlights the history of The Pearl Brewery from its incorporation in 1887 to the Pearl we know today. The inspiration to start this book began after writing his first novel and having to condense the section about the famed location. For Banas, it was important to highlight its significance.

Banas also comes from a rich brewing background with roots back in Colorado. His cousins, Carl and Joseph Occhiato were the last owners of the historic Tivoli Brewing company in Denver Colorado from 1963 to 1969, where his grandfather also worked.

“When I was writing my first book with another author, we did two chapters on the pearl and that was not close enough. We had to condense 150 years into two chapters and I really wanted to explore this with more information,” said Banas to La Prensa.

In 1887, The Pearl Brewery sold a refreshing drink that featured pearly bubbles. The overflow of German immigrants to Central Texas during that time brought expert fermentation, adding character to the refreshment.

The business evolved into the San Antonio Brewing Association, and XXX Pearl Beer became the mainstay of the largest brewery in the state. A regional powerhouse for more than a century, it was the only Texas brewery to survive Prohibition. It also endured the onslaught of a president’s scandalous death and Lone Star’s fierce rivalry.

When it came to doing the research for the book, Banas made ample visits to the library, read books and looked through archives, “in dark rooms without beer anywhere,” he recalled. Through the process, he felt like he was a part of history.

“I am talking about people’s history and it feels like I know them, even though I couldn’t,” continued Banas. “You could feel connected and understand the gravity and how much The Pearl meant to this town after having done all of that and so it is profound act of the brewery.”

After finishing the story and sending in the manuscript, Banas wanted to celebrate his accomplishment with the owner himself. He visited Otto’s grave and had a beer with him. Although both men were alive at different times, they had a connection through history and beer.

Banas would like to continue his journey through alcohol with future plans to write a book about booze through the perspective of dog-friendly locales as well as another about the history of alcohol in Texas. As he simmers on his ideas for his next books, he is also pursuing a master’s degree.

For now, he would like readers and beer enthusiasts to learn about the historical landmark that evolved with the great city of San Antonio.

“Beer has been the center of a lot of things and where the beer is brewed, the community gathers,” concluded Banas. “With The Pearl having such a pronounced city presence, you hear the phrase ‘Puro San Antonio,’ I think the Pearl is puro San Antonio. It emulates big history of the city as well.”

If you are interested in purchasing the book, here are some events for your calendar:

MEET THE AUTHOR: RANGER CREEK ARTISAN MARKET EDITION— Join Jeremy Banas at Ranger Creek for a relaxing Sunday afternoon at the brewstillery. Their Artisan Market will feature local vendors that offer a variety of food, clothing, unique gifts, makeup, custom signs, and more. Banas will also be signing copies of his book. No cover. 21+, although kids and pets are welcome under supervision. Sunday, March 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Ranger Creek Brewing and Distilling, 4834 Whirlwind dr.

SIT AND SIGN WITH JEREMY BANAS— As a part of San Antonio’s tricentennial, take part in celebrating the release of ‘Pearl: A History of San Antonio’s Iconic Beer’. Discover the story behind this significant brewery with author and fellow San Antonian Jeremy Banas. Join us as we reflect our city’s history and discuss the book. Books will be available for purchase. Sunday, March 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 6065 NW Loop 410 Ste. 185.