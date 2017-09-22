Lila Downs set to perform at Tobin Center

Iconic Grammy and four-time Latin Grammy Award winning singer Lila Downs has one of the world’s most singular voices, and it is coming to San Antonio.

The Alamo City will have the opportunity to hear her new album, “Salón, Lágrimas y Deseo,” as well as other classics on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 pm at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts located at 100 Auditorium Circle. Her poignant storytelling and stage presence transcends all language barriers. Downs’ new album is an anthem for female empowerment, and the initial single, “Peligrosa,” includes lyrics that invite all “dangerous” women to join her.

Released in May, “Salón, Lágrimas y Deseo,” features a blend of genres from blues to cumbia, danzón, banda, and Cuban son, with ballads that perfectly suit Lila’s unmistakable, contralto voice. As a passionate human-rights activist, Lila’s lyrics often highlight issues relating to social justice, sharing stories that too often go untold.

“I want to talk about what has been happening in the United States currently,” said Downs exclusively to La Prensa. “As an optimistic woman, I want to create songs for women to demonstrate the love, dignity, respect and passion that I have with Latin America and Mexico. I am so happy that I have collaborated with so many artists to make this album more powerful.”

The struggle to form, establish and proclaim her true identity has been present in Downs’ life and music. Born in 1968 to a talented Mixtec singer and a British-American professor from Minnesota, she was able to move freely between both countries and cultures, exploring her passion for music at an early age.

Her first debut album, “Ofrenda,” came out in 1994 with songs written by the singer with lyrics sung in Spanish, Mixtec and Zapotec. She then followed by a string of increasingly ambitious albums including “Pecados y Milagros” (2011) and “Balas y Chocolate” (2015).

Favoring a stunning wardrobe based on the textiles of Mexico’s indigenous cultures, Downs quickly became a fan favorite on the international touring circuit. Performing in festivals around the world brought her in touch with like-minded musicians from disparate genres, leading to collaborations with such stars as Caetano Veloso, Mercedes Sosa and Enrique Bunbury.

“Salón Lágrimas y Deseo” continues with grace and embracing music as a sophisticated global stew. In addition to Andrés Calamaro, Lila’s guests on this outing include Spanish flamenco singer Diego El Cigala, Mexican indie rocker Carla Morrison, Chilean chanteuse Mon Laferte and Oaxacan group Banda Tierra Mojada.

“I would like to continue my musical journey to create music because my lyrics and sound are very personal,” continued Downs. “It gives me strength and hope to move forward with my talents.”

Lila has graced the stages of many of the world’s most prestigious festivals and venues including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Festival of Sacred Music — Hollywood Bowl. She has been invited to sing at the White House, and performed on the Academy Awards and Latin Grammy Awards telecasts. Her music has also been included in several feature films such as “The Counselor,” “Tortilla Soup,” “Real Women Have Curves,” “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada,” “Carlos Saura’s Fados,” “Mariachi Gringo” and “Hecho en Mexico.”

“I want them to learn that love is more important than hate, and in return we will win dignity back in the U.S.” concluded Downs. “I hope that when guests leave from my performance learning the identity of Latin Americans, Mexican-Americans and The Indigenous, and that we are represented in every Latin American Origin in one way or another.”

You can purchase tickets online at www.tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 and in-person at the Tobin Center Box Office, 100 Auditorium Circle. Tickets are $29.50, $39.50, $54.50 and $99.50. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.