Let your taste buds run wild at Zoo La-La!

On Thursday, May 11, San Antonio Zoo will kick-off summer with its 22nd annual tasting event, Zoo La-La! Held from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., this adult-only (21 and older) party will feature delectable cuisine from the best restaurants, samples of local craft beer, and wine while strolling through the zoo making unforgettable animal encounters. Guests will also be able to enjoy live music from 80s cover band, The Spazmatics, country singer, Matt Caldwell, and the Spurs DJ, DJ Quake.

“Zoo La-La! is a fun and unique way for adults to spend an evening out at the zoo and sample great food with their friends,” said Tim Morrow, CEO and executive director of the San Antonio Zoo. “And since it’s a fundraiser, all of the proceeds raised go directly to help the zoo fulfill its mission of securing a future for wildlife.”

A fun, new element this year is the opportunity to spot the “Hidden Celebrity.” A beloved star of national TV and film who guests are sure to recognize will be on hand to enjoy the party and support our conservation mission. Guests will be encouraged to play a game of I Spy and take photos and post them to social media once they’ve identified the “Hidden Celebrity.”

Tickets start at $85 and are available for purchase online at www.sazoo.org. For a truly “zoonique” experience, guests can purchase a VIP ticket for $120. The VIP experience offers guests a private party inside Africa Live! where they can get face-to-face with wildlife while sipping on signature cocktails and exclusive food pairings created by Grayze owner, Chef James Moore.

For more information about Zoo-La-La! and a full list of restaurants, visit www.sazoo.org.