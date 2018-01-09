Leslie Jackson makes Texas stage in ‘Cinderella’

Houston native Leslie Jackson prepares for her role as Marie in “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” in five performances as part of the Broadway in San Antonio season at the Majestic Theatre from January 12-14.

With its fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, this hilarious and romantic “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” combines the story’s classic elements – glass slippers, pumpkins and a beautiful ball. The transformation could not been done without the character of Marie, entering the story as a senile poor woman, but transforming Ella into her true form as Ella’s wise and compassionate Fairy Godmother.

Jackson was the youngest person cast to be cast as the character of Marie and was honored to be the person chosen to bring this character to life.

“I have never done a role like Marie because [Broadway] has never casted a character that young,” said Jackson to La Prensa. “She’s normally much a bit older, but the rehearsal process with the production was a lot of fun. Marie is crazy because she does what she wants and she doesn’t care what people think of her. It was fun to let loose, let your body feel whatever it wants to and to be silly.”

More than just a pretty face with the right shoe size, this Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting. She is a spirited young woman with savvy and soul who doesn’t let her rags or her gowns trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion and forgiveness.

She longs to escape the drudgery of her work at home and instead work to make the world a better place. She not only fights for her own dreams, but forces the prince to open his eyes to the world around him and realize his dreams too.

“It’s the same original story of Cinderella everyone knows and loves, but more based on the original French fairy tale. It’s not like the Disney version. It’s modernized with a little wit and humor, and more accessible to older audience members,” continued Jackson. “The fairytale quality touches everyone who wants to believe in love, and see the magic before their eyes on stage. The score is also unforgettable.”

Born in New Orleans and raised in Houston, Jackson began singing at an early age in choir during elementary school. She began taking a serious interest in her musical studies in middle school, and started attending private voice lessons and competing in vocal competitions at the Houston Music Institute.

She developed a love for musical theatre during her time there, and began performing in musicals along with continuing her classical training throughout her school career. Leslie attended Northwestern University in Chicago, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Music in Opera Performance and a certificate in Music Theatre.

She has been in several tours including “Ragtime National” and the “The Secret Garden” as Ayah.

To be touring in her home state, Jackson felt like she has come into full circle to bring her work onto the Texas stage. She hopes that San Antonians enjoy the magic of a classic fairytale and for those who believe in happily ever afters.

“Texas is a great place to put this magical show because we got our southern hospitality and people are welcoming,” concluded Jackson. “It’s really exciting for me to go back to Texas to showcase the talent this state has provided for me.”

Tickets for Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” start at $35 and are available by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 982.ARTS (2787), at all Ticketmaster outlets including the Majestic Box Office, or online at www.BroadwayInSanAntonio.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Majestic Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours vary weekly, call (210) 226.3333 to verify.