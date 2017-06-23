Just a Thought: More Jose Antonio Navarro

In March this year I wrote about Jose Antonio Navarro’s 222nd birthday and National Historic Landmark Designation Celebration which took place at 228 South Laredo Street. A large crowd was on hand to hear speakers lauding the celebration.

During that gathering, various proclamations were read by various speakers to include former County Commissioner Tommy Adkisson on behalf of the current Commissioner’s Court.

Other speakers included: Georgia Ruiz Davis, site manager of Casa Navarro State Historic Site; Sylvia Navarro Tillotson, Navarro’s great-great-great granddaughter and President Emerita of Friends of Casa Navarro; and a host of others.

I have been blessed to have covered that particular event as well as yearly gatherings of the hosting the Distinguished Student Scholarship presentation. This year was the “Sixth Annual Navarro Leaders Celebracion” at Old San Francisco Steakhouse off San Pedro which was held last week. The two scholarship recipients this year included: Adam Robert Trevino, a Central Catholic graduate and Valedictorian and Cathy Preciado a Burbank graduate and also the Valedictorian.

Each year a Friends of Casa Navarro committee select a local honoree for their contributions to keeping the Navarro legacy alive during the “Celebracion.” Last year, they honored Bexar County Commissioner Pct. 2 Paul Elizondo.

This year’s honoree is local attorney and former Texas Secretary of State Roy Barrera Senior. The former Secretary of State was the first Hispanic to serve in that capacity in 1968-69. He was followed by Alberto Gonzalez who also served in the George W. Bush administration, Congressman Henry Cuellar and most recently, Hope Andrade, the first Hispanic female Texas Secretary of State.

This year Mister Secretary celebrated his 90th birthday. He met his wife Carmen when they were juniors at Fox Tech High School in 1943 and both graduated the following year. In 1948, they married. She has since passed away after her 90th birthday.

Ironically, I am very familiar with Fox Tech (we called it La Techla) having taught there in 1982 for nearly 40 years after they graduated in 1944 and two years before I was born.