José Zúñiga deconstructs ‘Dark Tower’

After roles in 2008 blockbusters like “Twilight” and “Constantine,” José Zúñiga enters the role of Dr. Hotchkiss in Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” in theatres everywhere.

When approached to play the role, Zúñiga expounded that he received a phone call while picking up his daughter from school. He was also preparing for a trip to Africa in 48 hours when the call left him leaving him feeling blessed with the opportunity.

Once on board, he was drawn to the psychological aspect of the character stating that the process took time, but eventually grew comfortable.

“It took me a little bit to adjust physically. The way I anchored myself in, allowed me to let go and to be prepared for each scene I was in,” said Zúñiga to La Prensa. “I allowed Nicholas [Hamilton] to guide me as his psychologist. As I kept working, I got very involved on set and with costumes. I put on this adult version of a child in pain.”

Before the production, famed author Stephen King wrote “The Dark Tower,” a series of eight books first published in 1982. The series incorporates themes from multiple genres, including dark fantasy, science fantasy, horror and even Western.

The series, and its use of the Dark Tower, expands upon King’s multiverse and links together many of his other novels. In addition to the eight novels of the series that comprise 4,250 pages, many of King’s other books relate to the story, introducing concepts and characters that come into play as the series progresses.

The film will incorporate the first story of the series, “The Gunslinger” and elements from the last book, “The Dark Tower VII: The Dark Tower.” Roland Deschain (Idris Elba) has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

Once the filming was complete, Zúñiga could not help but feel accomplished about getting into character, and tapping into a project that encourages audiences into a world of imagination. Zúñiga would like to pass along his experience to moviegoers who are interested in going into a form of complicated simplicity.

“I want the audience to understand that we are addressing the element and the fragility of imagination,” continued Zúñiga. “This story has a sense of humanity in this whole journey that is kind of new and simple. It is the simplicity that makes it complicated.”

“The Dark Tower” is now in theatres. To watch the trailer, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GjwfqXTebIY