José Llana ready to rein in ‘The King and I’

Broadway in San Antonio recently announced the national tour of “The King and I” will make a stop at the Majestic Theatre for eight performances starting Oct. 17-22.

José Llana, who will be playing the title role of King of Siam, marks his return to the production after two starring engagements in the Tony-winning Lincoln Center Theater revival. He has also taken part in “Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, (Winner the Drama Desk Award),” “Wonderland,” “Flower Drum Song,” “Rent,” “Street Corner Symphony” and the 1996 revival of “The King and I,” as the role of Lun Tha.

In order to prepare for the role, Llana rehearsed for four weeks in New York, understanding the rich history of the film production as well as understanding the true meaning and peace the storyline espouses. He explained that this role would give him the opportunity to let the audience understand that history can be similar to present times.

“I started with the inspiration of the original script in 1951. [The King of Siam] was a young leader trying to protect his country from western colonization,” said Llana to La Prensa. “The first step was to get the historical context of the show, embrace the beautiful music and honor the peace the story carries. Two orders come together and find friendship, an important message that can reflect in today’s world.”

Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

The story may be in the 1800s, however, it ties into the nation today as it is going through a number of international conflicts.

The show also features beloved classics including, “Getting To Know You,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance,” “I Have Dreamed” and “Something Wonderful.”

Ultimately, with a powerful theme and music, Llano hopes that the inspiration will carry on after the last note. Either revisiting the soundtrack or viewing past productions, “The King and I” will certainly add to an already vibrant legacy.

“Whether parents are going with their children or someone is going with their friends, I hope it sparks a conversation about how this tale relates to modern times,” said Llano. “I also hope they take away with listening of the beautiful music because has been so ingrained into the American culture. I hope they leave smiling and confident and that I hope they can get along.”

“The King And I” opens with performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8 p.m. on Friday; 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. For venue information, visit www.MajesticEmpire.com. For information on Broadway in San Antonio, please visit www.BroadwayInSanAntonio.com.

Tickets for “The King And I,” start at $35 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 982-ARTS (2787), or by visiting the Majestic Box Office.