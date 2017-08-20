Jazz, TX celebrates their first year milestone

Jazz, TX, located at 312 Pearl Parkway, Bld. #6 Suite #6001, is making preparations to celebrate their first-year anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 23 which includes food and music.

The 3,500 square-foot venue will be featuring two spectacular shows taking place at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. with The Doc Watkins Orchestra. These performances will feature a number of guest performers who have worked so hard at Jazz, TX over the past year, including Pierre Poree, Johnny Panzarella, Jonathan Card, Meg Bodi, and others.

On the culinary side, Chef Lorenzo Morales will spend the day roasting a whole pig and preparing a special menu that includes lobster Mac ‘n Cheese, roasted brussels sprouts, and a

rockin’ birthday cake for all to share. Tickets are priced at $100 which includes dinner, a show, birthday cake and champagne toast at end of the evening.

“It feels amazing to have survived the first year with a success,” said Doc Watkins, musician and owner of Jazz, TX. “This was a dream come true that took us a long time, dedication and it took a lot of people to pull it off into the direction it is today. We could not do it without thousands of amazing people coming together to support us.”

Jazz, TX celebrates the full spectrum of South Texas music and focuses on Jazz, Blues, Big Band, Texas Swing, Salsa, Conjunto, and Americana. Jazz, TX not only includes music programming, but also has a full dinner and cocktail program.

The kitchen is led by local chef Lorenzo Morales, who has worked with Arcade Midtown Kitchen, the Last Word, and Old Main Association. General Manager Jake Corney, well known for his time at Bohanan’s and for opening H&C Ice Co., oversees Jazz, TX and its cocktail program. Owner Doc Watkins is a local pianist, singer, bandleader, and composer, and has recorded six albums in his career so far.

With their staff in order, the venue has received national recognition from Trip Advisor as well as Texas Public Radio (TPR). The Venue and popular radio station have joined forces to create “Live from Jazz, TX Show Series,” this past February to great ratings from listeners.

Ultimately, the venue’s accomplishments have successfully reached all around San Antonio, more than staff had imagined. Watkins’ only wish would be to invite more people to experience Jazz, TX’s speakeasy environment, if it is only just for one evening.

“We found that that it been the case for people to say that they have been to venues that have great bars, restaurants and music; but they have never seen great music come together as cohesively as we do in Jazz, TX,” continued Watkins. “I want people to leave with a unique experience, and that they tell their families and friends about the out of this world experience.”

For more information on Jazz, TX, please visit jazztx.com.