Jay Perez: ‘La Voz’

By Nathaly Cruz

Tejano musician, Jay Perez, was born in San Antonio, Texas and is know for his mixes of traditional Tejano music. In the 90’s, Perez was given the title “La Voz” by a Sony representative because of his music style. On Aug. 18 he performed at The Aztec Theatre where he gave an amazing show.

Prior to his performance at The Aztec Theatre, La Prensa had the opportunity to do a phone interview with Perez. During the interview, Perez talked about his career, his future plans and what fans should expect from his upcoming album.

Perez stated his career 25 years ago as vocalist of the group Latin Breed where he recorded an album with them and then formed part of the classic Tejano group David Lee Garza y Los Musicales.

“I have been in the business for about 25 years. I started professionally with the Latin Breze, I sang for them and recorded an album with them,” Perez explained. “Then I went off to sing with David Lee Garza y Los Musicales for a couple of years.”

Perez began his solo career in 1993 and been singing ever since. “I launched my solo career in 1993 and have been doing it since. I have been blessed to have our fans supporting my music all these years,” Perez continued.

Perez expressed his gratitude to all the radio stations that play Tejano music and for supporting his music. Since according to him, Tejano music is not well known in many other cities.

“We know that Tejano music is not known everywhere because of the lack of support in other states and other cities,” Perez explained.

Despite all the obstacles that he has encountered throughout his career, Perez is very happy to be in the industry for almost 25 years. “I’m still doing it after many years, I’m 53 years old and next year I’ll be 25 years in my solo career,” Perez said.

Perez has a surprise for all his fans. In a couple of months, a new album is being released. He is recording at Corpus Christi with Freddie Records.

“We are in the studio recording our new album, our single which is titled “Ya basta de tu amor”, that will be coming out in the first weeks of September. I’m excited to bring out a new cd for all our fans in the next couple of months, hopefully before Christmas,” Perez continued.

Perez finalized the interview explaining what Tejano music means to him. “Tejano Music means everything to me, it is my passion this is my world. I live Tejano, I breathe Tejano. This is my bread and butter. This puts my food on my table and pays my bills,” Perez concluded.

Fans can follow Jay Perez on his official Facebook page Jay Perez and The Band where he will be posting updates of his upcoming album.