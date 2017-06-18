Isabela Moner blazes into ‘Transformers’

Rising star Isabela Moner is regarded as a singer, actress, dancer and songwriter; and is currently starring as CJ Martin in Nickelodeon’s “100 Things To Do Before High School.”

However, she is now a rising star in her own right and landed a major role in Michael Bay’s “Transformers: The Last Knight” premiering in theatres on June 21. In the film, humans are at war with the Transformers, and Optimus Prime is gone.

The key to saving the future lies buried in the secrets of the past and the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. It’s up to the unlikely alliance of Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg), Bumblebee, Sir Edmund Burton (Anthony Hopkins) and Vivian Wembley (Laura Haddock) to save the world.

“When I got information about this role, it was very secretive. I didn’t see a script or anything, so when I initially read for the character, I knew I wanted to play her,” Moner told La Prensa. “[Izabella’s] so strong, independent and a fighter. It was a little intimidating because this is such a big franchise. I was a little nervous at first, but I taped my audition at home and sent it in, and then I got a call from Michael Bay wanting to see me at his office.”

There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In “Transformers: The Last Knight,” the hunted will become heroes, heroes will become villains, and only one world will survive: theirs, or ours. In order to prepare for this powerful movie, Moner had a month and a half to train and worked hard at the gym by doing cardio and resistance training seven days a week.

During filming, she explained that she also learned how to get into character with unreal things off screen, including crying in front of a stick in a green room when a character was dying. She also had to learn to be more cautious of props around her, including not getting her face blown off through stage tests.

Off the set she also had the opportunity to work with Mark Wahlberg, who advised her to stay comfortable through filming, which was a great opportunity for her to show off her authentic talent. Through her blockbuster experience, Moner learned that every opportunity comes for a reason, and hers was to take her acting career to the next level.

“I think most of it was me coming up with imaginary circumstances where if it was much harder than what I made it out to be,” continued Moner. “I think that it was just me assuming it being difficult, but my mom reminded me that I was casted for a reason. She assured that I wouldn’t be here if I couldn’t handle it, and sometimes you are given things that you can handle.”

With the lessons she took away from filming, Moner would like to encourage everyone to see this finished product with a great group of people. She guarantees that this will be the best blockbuster movie of the year.

“I hope people walk away with a sense of joy because it’s a fun movie. I hope their minds are blown because there are a lot of twists and shocking moments. It’s all about family, and I think that’s why [Transformers] has gone far because families can go see it. It’s about family, teamwork, standing together and not leaving anyone behind,” Moner concluded.

For more information, visit www.transformersmovie.com