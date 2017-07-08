iHeartmedia San Antonio launches 96.1 NOW

iHeartMedia San Antonio announced the debut of 96.1 NOW, San Antonio’s No. 1 Hit Music Station. The station recently kicked off with a full weekend of commercial-free music, featuring around-the-clock music as well as a contest for listeners to win a trip to see Justin Bieber live in concert.

96.1 NOW will broadcast hit music from artists such as Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. The full local programming lineup will continue with The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show from 6 – 10 a.m., Michelle Fay on middays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Russell Rush Show from 3 – 7 p.m., and EJ wrapping up nights from 7 p.m. – midnight.

“We are so excited to welcome 96.1 NOW to San Antonio,” said Matt Martin, president for iHeartMedia Austin / San Antonio. “96.1 NOW matches the city’s beat and is now the city’s number one hit music station! Our listeners will enjoy the music and talent, which continue to reflect our vibrant home of San Antonio!”

“We are so excited for a new era of Hit Music in San Antonio!” said Russell Rush, program director for 96.1 NOW. “96.1 NOW will revolutionize San Antonio radio, giving listeners what they want, when they want it! NOW is the station playing more hit music with less commercials, more new music faster, keeping tabs on what’s trending in and out of S-A, and of course, rooting on our Spurs – always! Welcome to NOW!”

iHeartMedia is a leading media outlet in the Central Texas market and its content is available across multiple platforms, including its broadcast station; online via its branded digital site; mobile; and social, with nationwide listening through iHeartRadio, the all-in-one streaming music and live radio service – with its more than a billion downloads and 100 million registered users. Fans can listen to 96.1 NOW on the station’s website at 961NOW.com, and on iHeartRadio.