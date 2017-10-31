Huebner Oaks Hallmark invites the community to participate in “Costumes for Kids with Cancer”

By Nathaly Cruz

A name synonymous with the holidays is working their charm again. The Hallmark Gold Crown Store, located at 11745 I-10 West, has partnered up with local nonprofit Kathryn R. Nelson Memorial Foundation, to provide “Costumes for Kids with Cancer.” The store invites the community to take part of the initiative. Anyone who donates a new costume will obtain a free greeting card ($3.99 in value).

Store Manager Joel Costilla explained how he discovered this initiative and why he decided to partner up with Kathryn R. Nelson Memorial Foundation.

The Kathryn R. Nelson Memorial Foundation is a 100 percent volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to brightening the days of cancer warriors. The foundation is named after a mother, Kathryn, who passed away from breast cancer. For more information about the foundation please visit their website http://www.thetwentydollardifference.com/p/mission.html or like them on Facebook at The Kathryn R Nelson Memorial Foundation.

“My son has a friend and his mom is the one that carries this charity [called] Kathryn R. Nelson Memorial Foundation. I asked her what is all that about?” Costilla said. “She said they collect costumes for kids that are sick that are in the hospital that have cancer. Then I said maybe we could do something at the store level. When people donate a new costume they can get a free greeting card.”

Costilla continued by talking about how donating a costume will help the child forget that he or she is sick for a couple of hours.

“They can forget about you know one day or maybe a couple hours about them being sick and they’ll be the superhero,” he explained.

This is the first time the local Hallmark has done this. The store will be accepting costumes until Nov. 11. Costilla explained that costumes go on sale after Halloween, so it gives donors a chance to save some money, while still doing some good.

“They can buy it on sale then give to us at Hallmark,” Costilla explained.

Costilla said that after all the costumes are collected, Kris Kidd; one of his close friends, will dress up as Spiderman and deliver the costumes to a local hospital. He concluded the interview by encouraging the community to participate so the children may have a moment of happiness.

“So far we only have five costumes then again we started a couple of weeks ago and the costumes are still not on sale,” Costilla said. “I am also going to be having my staff [of 12] participate. This is the only store that it is doing it so I hoping if this a good turnout then maybe next year we can do another one and partner with them and see if they want to do it with the rest of the stores.”