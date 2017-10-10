Howl-o-Scream: An Insider’s Journey Through Each Haunted House

When I was a kid, I got lost inside a haunted house. My family took me to a local YMCA Halloween event. This was already a risky idea; I was a victim of possessing an overactive imagination, so even VHS covers of horror movies sent me into a sleepless frenzy that left bags of fatigue beneath my eyes.

My brother and I entered a corridor where we were immediately victimized by a man in a wolf mask, who came howling from behind a corner. The Wolfman startled me so ferociously that I ran ahead, abandoning my family to uncertain doom while I saved my young skin. This, as you know, was a mistake. I found myself in dizzying hallways, cluttered with ghouls and boogiemen. Some asked if I was lost, without dropping the facade of their terrifying characters.

As I got older, I wondered about the mental health of the individual donning the costume: Do they enjoy watching children lose their innocence as they suffer a conniption fit of screams, blinded by frightened tears? Haunted houses have never been my cup of spiced cider; I confess to having some PTHHD (Post Traumatic Haunted House Disorder) flashbacks whenever La Prensa assigned me to covering the annual Howl-o-Scream event.

The night started out in my favor: a representative gave my girlfriend (no way was I doing this alone) and I beverage punch cards for complimentary brews served at pop-up bars throughout the Scare Zones. Within the fog of the smoke machines, and eerie music warbling through hidden speakers, five haunted houses waited to test my bravery and meddle. We consumed our drinks in the hopes of giving us some liquid courage and set off to grade all the terrifying attractions.

Unearthed: Scarlett’s Revenge

Of course, the first haunted house was the most terrifying. Just my luck. An excavation crew warns of uncovering an old house buried beneath the ground. Within the confines of the structure, half-breed animal and human hybrids — like the creations of Dr. Moreau — proceeded to terrorize me into sobriety. I lost all respect in the eyes of my girlfriend: alone in the maze, I quivered and yelled with every scare. The worst part was standing in a room with grotesque decor and hearing the pounding scamper of some unknown creature. As the sound became deafening, a pig-man bounded towards us from the darkness. I don’t know if anyone has ever died of a heart attack in one of these things, but I nearly did. Grade: A+

Karver’s Kradle

If there’s anything that terrified me more than haunted houses as a kid, it’s dolls. Staying over at elderly relatives was a hassle. Each room was decorated with porcelain figures that either had to be removed or turned away as to not be staring at me. This attraction triggered some serious Pediophobia in me. Every chamber had some costumed psycho constructing or frightening everyone with dolls. Immaculate sets lead to a room of mirrors and a bridge that crossed a spiraling vortex. A man asked me if I’d like to play with his dolls. I responded no thank you, and couldn’t hide my lips from quivering. Grade: A

Dark Side of the Gardens

The weakest entry happens to be showcased on most the Howl-o-Scream advertisements. The marketing for “Dark Side of the Gardens” looked like a terrifying exploration of a haunted labyrinth. The result is more along the lines of being duped by a carny. Navigating through clusters of torn cloth that kept brushing against my eyes, we passed a lot of people dressed up like gardeners standing around and inquiring about the growth of the garden. One individual stammered, struggling to come up with something frightening to say, and only managed to tell us our breath stunk. Nothing spooky here, unless you have Botanophobia — a fear of plants. Grade: C

Prey

With the constant threat of North Korea, nuclear holocaust is a prevalent fear in our society. What better way to prey on that unease than a story focused on soldiers and hillbillies hunting you in the woods in a post-apocalyptic setting. Erected tents and trailer homes lined camping grounds as antagonists jumped out to warn us of the dangers ahead. We maneuvered through warehouses with agitated murmurs and heavy breathing; the sounds of chainsaws and other morbid weaponry; animal carcasses that we pushed out of the way only to reveal a haunt waiting to frighten us. There were more opportunities for jump scares,, but credit is due to such a compelling atmosphere. Grade: B+

ICU

The final maze of our trek was a journey through a hospital. Nurses offered medical services while patients bounced off the walls, possessed by a curse. Although the spooks were lacking — this was my girlfriend’s least favorite — the sets were arguably the most impressive of the evening. Each room served as a unique chamber of insanity, capturing the lunacy that resided inside. Grade: B-

At the end of the evening, I stumbled out of SeaWorld, shaken but breathing. The adrenaline rush made me feel more alive; I had cheated death and come out on the other side with my fears conquered.

For any brave visitors: Chills await every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 29 at SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream. The haunted festivities begin at 7 p.m.