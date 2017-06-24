Hotel Valencia completes $10M renovation

Hotel Valencia Riverwalk has recently completed a dramatic $10 million transformation, the first in the boutique hotel’s 14-year history.

Valencia, long recognized for its distinctive sleek and modern style, has been completely reimagined by internationally acclaimed architect and designer, Lauren Rottet. Along with her team at Rottet Studio, they immediately envisioned an opportunity to immerse the property into the charm and heritage of San Antonio and the location’s serene Riverwalk location.

The resulting concept is an alluring blend of Spanish colonial and modern Mediterranean styles. The Spanish colonial influence represents a nod to San Antonio’s Spanish colonial heritage dating back to the time the missions were built, while the modern Mediterranean flair reflects the building’s Tuscan-style architecture and the hotel’s namesake, Valencia, Spain.

“Hotel Valencia was the first luxury boutique hotel in San Antonio. What this renovation does is that it sets us further apart from the competition,” said Stacy Seaborn, director of marketing and sales at Hotel Valencia. “To completely re-envision a hotel is sort of unheard, and it sets the bar higher. This renovation creates a magical experience for our guests.”

Since 2015, there has been a $13.6 billion economic impact in the hospitality industry; and the economic impact in San Antonio has increased nearly 50 percent since 2005, according to San Antonio Area Tourism Council. The hospitality industry size has also quadrupled since 1990.

As of 2017, the hotel was recognized at U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hotels in the United States. Last year, the hotel was recognized for numerous awards including Conde Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Award, as well as raked No. 3 in San Antonio and No. 6 in the State of Texas.

In order to maintain high customer demand, the top-to-bottom renovation incorporates warm, rustic woods, elegant ironwork, handcrafted tiles that reflect the design of Spanish colonial style, along with the color palette and elegance of modern Mediterranean design. The public spaces on the hotel’s second floor display the most dramatic part of the makeover, with a complete reimagining of the former restaurant and bar into the new Dorrego’s restaurant and bar and the new Naranja breakfast space and bar.

Currently, the hotel offers such amenities including 213 elegant accommodations, 7,000 square feet of meeting space, wedding and event venues, catering in a refreshing open-air courtyard and in-room spa services. The hotel’s goal is for guests to embrace the romance of the downtown architecture as they tour the city’s dining, entertainment or shopping as well as the Riverwalk.

“The number one priority for us is customer service, and we are very lucky with the direction the hotel is going,” continued Seaborn. “What sets us apart, what is very important for us, and what we want guests to take away is that they are family, and we want them to be here and [eventually] come back.”

However the guests’ choose to spend time in San Antonio for business or pleasure, Hotel Valencia wants to make sure that the experience is unforgettable.

For more information, visit www.hotelvalencia-riverwalk.com.