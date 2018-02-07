‘Hamilton’ anchors 2018 – 2019 Broadway in San Antonio season

The Majestic Theatre announced its line-up of shows for the 2018-2019 North Park Lexus Broadway in San Antonio Season (BISA).

“It’s San Antonio’s passion for theatre that has made our season offerings grow,” says Emily Smith, general manager of the Majestic and Charline McCombs Empire Theatres. “We always like to offer audiences the newest and latest; this season delivers the perfect mix with five market premieres, returning audience favorites and a comedic play. And, of course, we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome HAMILTON to the Majestic stage.”

Here is the 2018-2019 Season:

“Wicked”

September 26 – October 14, 2018

(Season Option)

“Wicked,” the recipient of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, returns to San Antonio. The surprising tale of an unlikely friendship between two women in the Land of Oz, the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, long before Dorothy drops in.

Elphaba, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery and misunderstood. Glinda is beautiful, ambitious and very popular. The remarkable odyssey of how these unexpected friends changed each other’s lives for good has made “Wicked” one of the world’s most popular musicals.

“School of Rock”

November 6-11, 2018

Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage.

“The Phantom of the Opera”

December 6-16, 2019

Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom Of The Opera” will make a triumphant return to the Majestic Theatre as part of its North American Tour. This production, which retains the beloved story and thrilling score, boasts exciting new special effects, scenic and lighting designs, staging and choreography and has been hailed by critics as “bigger and better than ever before.”

“Waitress”

January 8-13, 2019

“Waitress,” with music by 6 time Grammy Nominee Sara Bareilles, “is a little slice of heaven!” Don’t miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie. Inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna – a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage.

A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

“Anastasia”

February 5-10, 2019

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical “Anastasia” is at home in San Antonio at last! This dazzling show will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past. “Anastasia” features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.

“Fiddler on the Roof”

March 26-31, 2019

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as “Fiddler on the Roof” begins a North American tour direct from Broadway. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

“Hamilton”

May 7-26, 2019

“Hamilton” is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, “Hamilton” is the story of America then, as told by America now.

“The Play That Goes Wrong”

June 18-23, 2019

Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it’s sure to bring down the house!

Season tickets are on sale now and North Park Lexus Broadway in San Antonio season packages are now available. Subscribers can choose a six-show package starting at $270 or seven-show package including “The Phantom of the Opera” starting at $315.

For more information, patrons can visit BroadwayInSanAntonio.com or call Broadway in San Antonio at 800-215-SHOW (7469), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Season Subscribers avoid potential single ticket price increases closer to the show by reserving their seats now, and enjoy the privilege of priority ticket opportunities, lost ticket replacement, exchange privileges on existing seats for select shows. On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced in the coming months. Group minimums start as low as 10 for select shows; groups can reserve seats now by calling (210) 226-5967.

The best way to guarantee tickets to “Hamilton” is to purchase a season subscription for the 2018-2019 season. Subscribers will be able to guarantee their tickets for the premiere San Antonio engagement of “Hamilton” before tickets become available to the general public.