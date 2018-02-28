‘Gringo’ stages trust, greed and brotherly love

Director Nash Edgerton and brother Joel joined forces in debuting their new film “Gringo,” an Amazon Studios release, telling a riveting story of greed and trust.

The exhilarating dark comedy, which hits theatres March 8, includes white-knuckle action and dramatic intrigue as a “Gringo” joyrides into Mexico. This is where mild-mannered businessman Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo) finds himself at the mercy of his back-stabbing business colleagues Elaine Markinson (Charlize Theron) and Richard Rusk (Joel Edgerton) back home. Along the way, entanglements with Mexican drug cartels and a morally conflicted black-ops mercenary arise.

In Mexico, Harold crosses the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal. He must fight to survive his increasingly dangerous situation in ways that teeter between whether he is out of his depth or two steps ahead.

“I wanted to unravel this kind-natured person that was injured by bad people around him,” said Nash Edgerton to La Prensa. “I shed light on greed and ruthless corporate culture. There’s also a parallel between the drug cartel and the pharmaceutical companies. Just because something is legal or illegal doesn’t mean it’s fine.”

Looking at it from a director’s standpoint, Nash wanted the actors to play straightforward and truthful characters. That also went for the tone he wanted for each scene.

“Ultimately, I got to know many of the actors and I made them play very straight and very truthful characters, I never wanted to go into the scene for the joke, because I think the more truthful it is played, the more real it will appear on the screen,” continued Nash.

When Nash began developing the pre-script, Joel chimed in and spent a lot of time talking about the whole movie. When the script process wrapped up, Joel was ready to dive into the character of Richard.

For Joel, getting roles as the villain comes more natural to him. The pattern of movies where he has played the antagonist includes Tom Buchanan in “The Great Gatsby” and Gordo in “The Gift.”

“I found it great to play a jerk. I do need to put more preparation in time to play nice people because my natural state of rest is to play the villain. Preparation was easy to be a villain because you can be more creative and you can show more emotion,” said Joel.

While on set, he found building chemistry with other actors effortless and one full of lessons. They included Charlize Theron and David Oyelowo and made him work in a different direction he was not used to doing. It was one that involved many funny moments.

“One of the reasons I wanted to play Richard was knowing that I would be in a double act with Charlize [Theron], and get to work with her was phenomenal,” continued Joel.

As a director, Nash was not only proud of the quality of his film, but the fact that his younger brother played a role in it. Nash was quick to point out his pride in seeing his brother evolve as an actor and to take part in the process.

“Joel and I worked together many times and making little films together since we were kids,” concluded Nash. “We had a shore in hand and I put him in the film because he is not only my brother, but because he is also a phenomenal actor, and I love what he does on screen. He had a great sense of humor to make character. So I really enjoyed it.”