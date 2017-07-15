‘A Ghost Story’ fades away into pretension

Rating: 1 star

Acclaimed director David Lowery, famous for “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” (2013) and “Pete’s Dragon” (2016), returns with a singular exploration of legacy, loss and essential human longing in “A Ghost Story.”

It begins with the story of C (Academy Award-winner Casey Affleck) and wife M (Academy Award-nominee Rooney Mara), who are ready to move away from their house after being spooked by unknown spirits and wanting more city than rural life. However, plans are derailed after C dies in a car accident (in his own driveway) and his spirit transforms into a white-sheeted ghost.

He returns to his suburban home to console his bereaved wife only to find that in his spectral state he has become unstuck in time, forced to watch passively as the life he knew and the woman he loves slowly slip away.

Once M moves on with her life, a mother and her two kids move into the haunted house. C is not happy about this and convinces them this place is not theirs by throwing plates and even showing up in the children’s room at night.

The subsequent hipster couple moves in only to throw many parties with guests only too eager to wax philosophic about the meaning and futility of life. The ghost embarks on a cosmic journey through memory and history, answering life’s big questions.

Even though the ghost embarks on this “journey,” it was obnoxious to see the director’s pretentious approach to this wormhole of a movie. “A Ghost Story” seemingly works too hard to be an artsy, indie darling for hipsters raring for a wayward intellectual exercise. In many ways, this film is mere catnip for the Sundance Film Festival crowd.

In the trailer, you see a love story between Mara and Affleck; however, they only appeared in the movie for about ten minutes.

The slow pace was only exacerbated by unnecessarily long takes that made this movie feel like it lasted hours instead of 80 minutes. The prime example when many give up on the film is a scene when Mara is eating a pie for four uninterrupted minutes. Understandably she was grieving, but was it necessary to use such a chunk of time in a final edit that was already so short? One does not think so.

The plot was also convoluted as it went different directions trying to shoehorn a sequence that takes the viewer to a future of sterile skyscrapers and the old west when it was supposed to mainly be about C. The time continuum loops back to when he and M move into the house for the first time making the entire section of the film seem out of order.

The only essential human longing for meaning and connection for which this film strives is similar to spotty Wi-Fi at a restaurant frequented by millennials longing to use their phones rather than to interact. This movie lacks story and is unsure what genre it wants to be, leaving it more a trendy celluloid presentation than an authentic effort.

“A Ghost Story” hits theatres in San Antonio July 28.