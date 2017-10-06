Future, Lil Wayne headline 2017 Mala Luna

Mala Luna Music Festival recently announced their 2017 lineup for its second annual two-day music event during Halloween weekend.

The festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2ii8 and 29 at the brand new location, Nelson Wolff Stadium Parking Lot, 5757 U.S. HWY 90 W. This year’s festival will play host to four of today’s biggest hip-hop heavyweights for a truly memorable two-day celebration of music and culture.

The 2017 lineup will feature Future, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Afrojack and even Migos. Mala Luna also welcomes local talent on the stage including Intre, who is preparing to make his hometown stage into one that will hype audience members to listen to his powerful lyrics.

“It’s an honor to be able to represent for the emcee/lyricist on such a major platform with the biggest names in the game,” said Intre to La Prensa. “Being able to do it in my hometown in front of thousands only makes it sweeter. My overall sound consists unapologetic, in-your-face style of hip-hop with a new era twist. I flip it in English or in Spanish so no matter where you’re from, you can feel a connection to it.”

Mala Luna is also excited to announce this year’s event is relocating due to an expansion of its overall footprint, including a second main stage. The weekend will feature high-profile music performances, multiple live art installations, numerous local food vendors and merchants. In order to pay tribute to Diá de los Muertos, the festival will also feature highly-curated themes and designs, and costumes.

Mala Luna also looks forward to continuing its partnership with Network for Young Artists (NYA) again this year, donating a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold to the San Antonio-based organization. NYA is a nonprofit providing affordable classes in voice, guitar, percussion, keyboard, and dance to San Antonio-area youth ages 4-20.

Last year’s partnership resulted in a donation of $15,000 to NYA, which directly supported student-driven music education initiatives through the end of 2016 and into 2017.

Additionally, two students from the organization will be invited to perform at the festival, similar to last year’s inaugural event. This year’s performers from NYA will be Rayne and Isabella Rodriguez.

“We feel we are an important part in it and have a role to play. Festivals now have a huge impact on the community and on our youth and that is something we are very aware of and factor into everything we do,” said Zach Paul, Mala Luna Festival producer. “Plus festivals can have a huge economic impact as well and giving back to the community is always something we want to be doing.

General Admission and VIP passes to the second annual Mala Luna Music Festival are on sale now at www.MalaLunaMusicFestival.com. Two-day GA tickets will be available for purchase for $149 while two-day VIP passes start at $189. Various VIP Packages this year include Black Moon ($189), Harvest Moon ($209), and Fly Me to the Moon ($399), which offers ticket-buyers the most enhanced experience at the festival. Various VIP perks include preferred viewing areas, expedited entry, dedicated bars and restroom facilities, festival merch and more.

For more information, visit www.MalaLunaMusicFestival.com.