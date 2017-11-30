Franco brothers transform ‘disaster’ into cinematic art

Rating: 4 stars

What started out in 2003 as the worst movie ever made, slowly transformed into great ironic comedy with the behind the scenes saga coming to life in “The Disaster Artist.”

James Franco stars as the infamous Tommy Wiseau who, back in the 90s, was taking acting lessons in San Francisco and catching many unintended laughs from audiences. All except one: Greg Sestero, played by Dave Franco. Sestero was everything Wiseau was not including shy, afraid and anxious.

Sestero took the chance to meet this character that looks and acts similar to Frankenstein and a villain from every movie. Instantly, they clicked and Sestero felt this thrill he lacked all his life. When Sestero told Wiseau he wanted to be an actor, Wiseau made sure to make his best friend’s dream come true and both men embarked on a journey to Los Angeles.

Through many setbacks, Wiseau and Sestero pulled each other through with a pinky promise to never separate. However, after frustration in not booking a job, Wiseau decided to make his own movie where he plays the heroic “Johnny,” with Sestero as another main character named “Mark.” The inspiration of “The Room” came from James Dean, Tennessee Williams and Cleopatra.

Once the pair picked out the cast members, the famous 35mm and high-definition cameras and crew, Sestero started to see the dark side of Wiseau. That included Wiseau’s meltdowns about his wardrobe, no air conditioning or water on set all the way to taking 35 takes to say the famous line “I did not hit her, I did not! Oh hai Mark!”

Sestero then realizes that the plot of the movie nor the director’s background did not add up. He had to decide whether he could keep up with Wiseau’s demands or if he should have allowed for the disaster to explode without the main character.

What I really loved about this movie was learning about the background before filming, during filming and the premiere. Who knew that Wiseau was possessive of Sestero when he was dating, and how maybe he was secretly in love with Sestero?

At the same time, I also felt a love and hate feeling of Tommy Wiseau himself. I loved that although people called him a fool, his stubbornness made him confident enough to do a movie he thought was “Oscar-worthy.” I hated that once he got into the role as “Johnny” and as a director, he thought that the only way to get his way was to be rude and cruel to his workers.

In one scene where Juliette Danielle (Ari Graynor) came into the room, he threw a trademark fit over a small skin blemish that sent her crying to the makeup chair. I understand that he wanted perfection, but his actions went too far.

The only problem I had with the movie was that I wanted to know more about what happened after “The Room” because a paragraph did not provide justice to the success of the cult film.

Understandably, the main characters are brothers in real life, but it was not at all noticeable. The one thing that I do admire about James Franco is that once he is in character, he digs so deep into it that he is no longer James, but Tommy. He not only nailed the Wiseau look, but he repeated Wiseau’s odd and awkward personality, laugh and the “New Orleans” accent (even though we all know it comes from Eastern Europe). He did such an over-the-top job that I could have mistaken him for Wiseau. James had an attention to detail when watching a shot for shot recreation down to “Johnny’s” improvisations.

Dave on the other hand did have some complications at times, however, he is the younger Franco and they are going to give him fewer lines. James may have made it serious, but it was Dave that brought out the comedic side to the film with Sestero’s ridiculous inspirations to become an actor.

Together, both acted upon the importance of brotherhood and friendship. No matter what direction you are in life, always find the right person that lifts you up to continue to move forward.

I would not be surprised to see their faces during awards season in a couple of months; because I could not have seen another duo like the Franco brothers bring a trashy disaster into an artistic treasure.

The movie hits theatres Dec.7.