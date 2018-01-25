Five programs around San Antonio that can empower the young women in your life

“I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life’s a b*tch. You’ve got to go out and kick ass,” is one of Maya Angelou’s most famous quotes.

And you see young women out in the world doing extraordinary things such as a young 11 year old girl by the name of Gitanjali Rao that invented a device that can detect lead in water. There’s also Cassandra Salazar, Paulina Martinez, and Paola Valtierra, dubbed the “DIY Girls”, a group of students from San Fernando High School who invented a solar powered tent for homeless and got a $10,000 grant from MIT because of it.

All around the country in different communities, there are young, bright eager women ready to take on the world and its challenges, the only thing they need are the resources. Here in San Antonio, the resources for young women are plentiful and range across all interests.

Girls Inc.

A non-profit that pertains to young women ages 6-18 has local chapters across 400 cities. Girls Inc. focuses on the development of girls where they learn to value themselves and help discover and develop her strengths. Their mission statement states, “The combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment, and research-based programming equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers, and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. Informed by girls and their families, we also advocate for legislation and policies to increase opportunities and rights for all girls.” They are currently taking girls for their STEAM Camp 2018 where they will take part in STEM- based activities and learn about marine and environmental science. More information is available at http://www.girlsincsa.com/?p=4418

Girls Rock Camp San Antonio

Going into its second year, Girls Rock Camp is the first of its kind here in San Antonio. It gives young girls who are musically inclined the opportunity to learn how to play instruments not provided by school programs and gives them insight about the current music business with unique programs such as History of Women in Rock, DIY Print Making, and communication skills needed to work together in a band. Fundraising for 2018 camp is currently taking place and more information could be found here http://sarockcamp.org/

IGNITE – Political Power in Young Women

A non-profit available in just three states, who’s main goal is to build a movement of young women who wish to become our future political leaders, Ignite provides a first-hand learning experience for civic knowledge, civic engagement, and leadership skills. Their work also gives young women the up-front opportunity to learn from women already in office from High School programming to College Chapters. More information can be found at http://www.ignitenational.org/texas

Girls on the Run Bexar County

This program believes that women are full of power and potential and gives young girls the opportunity to handle the stress of being adolescence in a physical activity that relieves stress and anxiety. They focus on the 5 C’s: confidence, connections, care, character, and competence. Their mission statement reads, “Over the course of the ten-week program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event” Spring registration is now open . To sign up or find more information please visit https://gotrsanantonio.org/Program-Registration

Younger Women’s Task Force

Ran by passionate women and founded on the belief that working together within and beyond the women’s movement to change social injustices and making the community a better and equal space for all. “The YWTF-San Antonio chapter was started to engage and connect with young women in the city who could cared about equity and social justice for girls and women. A place to learn and get involved in local issues and make a difference in their own community.” You can learn more or get involved at https://ywtf-sanantonio.aauw.net/.