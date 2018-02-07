Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke fulfilling her dreams

Ally Brooke, born and raised in San Antonio, who forms part of the girl band Fifth Harmony performed on Jan. 24 with the Maestro Plácido Domingo at the Lila Crockrell Theater.

Her love for music began at a very young age but it wasn’t until “The X Factor” in 2013 that opened the doors to the music industry. As part of the reality TV show Brooke joined Fifth Harmony and advanced all the way to the finale; the group came in third place.

Five years later she is singing “Bésame mucho” with Plácido Domingo and has a song with producer/DJ Topic called “Perfect.” La Prensa had the opportunity to do a phone interview with Brooke where she talked about her love for opera music as well as her future plans.

LP: How was it working with Plácido Domingo?

AB: When I heard the Plácido wanted me to sing with him, I was ecstatic because he is a legend! I was just absolutely honored that he wanted me to sing with him. So I practiced really hard on the songs and finally we had a rehearsal two days before the show and that was my first time meeting him. He was so friendly, so warm, so inviting and so was his team. His voice just moves people to tears. It moves me to tears, so finally we practiced and the day of the show we had a rehearsal and it was so amazing, it was just beautiful!

LP: What were you feeling on stage that night?

AB: Finally I performed that night, I was so nervous but very excited as well. My parents were there, my brother and his girlfriend, my grandmother and we (Plácido & Ally) received a standing ovation. At the end of the performance my grandma was so adorable, I saw her from the stage she jumped up and started clapping for me and that was just something that was extraordinary for me. It was one of the highlights of my life!

LP: Did you ever imagine having this opportunity?

AB: “I could have never imagined this and also something to note. As a young girl, I was in love with classical music. I have always dreamed of being on stage with an opera singer with an orchestra and that dream came true. It was such a beautiful night and Plácido had the nicest things to say about me and being with him was a complete honor that I will hold with me the rest of my life.”

La Prensa asks about “Perfect,” Brooke’s new single.

LP: So you have this new song out, can you tell me about it?

AB: So I have a song called “Perfect” with this amazing European producer – DJ his name is Topic and we recorded this song. I had heard the record and I had fell in love with it! What I love about this is song is that it holds such a strong message. It talks about loving yourself and accepting yourself for who you are. I am so happy to have the song out and to have a song that has such a strong message is something that I am so proud of. Fans have shared how this song has helped them and it makes me so happy.

LP: What advice can you give to those young girls who sometimes feel insecure about them selves?

AB: Well, I have felt that. When you feel that it doesn’t feel good and you feel sad. I would tell you to look at yourself and love yourself and don’t give up! These feelings are normal and you are beautiful and everyone is made different. Which is something that is so incredible and is being celebrated, everyone has their own uniqueness. I would encourage young girls out there to embrace that there is only one you. You can start off by one thing you like about yourself and grow from there. You really are beautiful! I really want to share that message with young girls.

Future Plans

LP: Is this song a message saying that you are probably going to be a solo artist?

AB: I am definitely going to stay with Fifth Harmony. We have a tour coming up and some other things in the works. This is just a feature that I am doing; it’s a collaboration with Topic that I am so grateful to be a part off. And like I said I adore the message of the song and I am so grateful how everyone is reacting.

LP: Can you give us an inside of what is coming up with Fifth Harmony?

AB: Yes, so we are gearing up to do rehearsals again and we will be going to Asia, Australia and New Zeeland and then to Orlando to do a performance at Universal Studios. I am so excited and I find it amazing that there are people from other parts of the world who follow us. I can’t wait to tour with the girls!

Lastly Brooke wants to thank all her fans from San Antonio as well as all of the restaurants she visits when she is in town.

“I want to extend the biggest thank you to SA for all the love and support! I am so proud to be a Latina and from SA, it is such an amazing city that celebrates the Hispanic culture like no other. The best fans are from home because I was raised and born here. I love my tacos from Blanco Café, they are always so nice to me! Mi Tierra is always so incredible, and the enchiladas from Mexican Manhattan are so amazing,” concluded Brooke.