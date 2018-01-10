Eat, shop and party at Shop Rare Marketplace, a local pop-up shop

Although San Antonio is running a bit behind other Texas cities on the pop-up concept, pop-up shops have become a commonplace sight across the nation, where vendors sell their wares, then leave. The pop-up shop is much more than a trend, which benefits vendors and shoppers, offering unique service and products, local wares, convenience, and fun. According to PopUp Republic, the industry has grown to approximately $10 billion in sales.

If interested in experiencing the pop up experience, you’re in luck. Two ladies have been bringing the goods to the Alamo City. Katalya Bustos and Kirstine Haynes are the founders and organizers of Shop Rare Marketplace, a bi-monthly market featuring local wares from across Texas, and one of the few pop-ups in town.

“We wanted to create a meeting place for those that wanted to show off their creations,” Bustos said. “There have been a lot of pop-ups happening everywhere, and we wanted to recreate that, and make a place where we don’t alienate people.”

For over a decade, fashionistas Haynes and Bustos have been selling vintage clothes, setting up shop at First Friday, online, and through word of mouth. It was not until September 2016 that they began the concept of creating a pop-up shop. Teaming up with other vendors, and artists they’ve met throughout their journey, they were able to create Shop Rare Marketplace.

“In this industry there can be a culture of being cutthroat, and we don’t want that,” Bustos said. “We’ve had many people who want to be a part of this, and we believe in this. We keep it honest and open with everyone.”

The next pop-up shop is happening on Jan. 21, from noon until 6 p.m. at 2121 N. St. Mary’s, across from the Phantom Room. A slew of vintage clothes and accessories, trinkets, natural skincare and body products, local art from more than 20 vendors across Texas will be available for sale.

No need to worry about spending money on food. Austin Eastciders is providing free drinks to visitors over 21, and vegan bites will be provided. The event is pet and family friendly.

Admission to the event is free, with an RSVP on their Facebook event here. Without an RSVP, there will be a $5 admission at the doors.

