East Los High cast discuss series finale

The long-awaited return of East Los High has arrived with a finale event that bids farewell to the highly acclaimed original television series.

Season four of East Los High left fans on the edge of their seats with the most shocking cliffhangers in the show’s history. Eight months later, for season five, the crew prepares to leave high school behind and maybe even East LA to begin a journey of self-discovery and learn the true meaning of love, family and friendship.

La Prensa had the opportunity to speak to Alexandra Rodriguez (who plays Gina Barrios), Vannessa Vasquez (who portrays Camila Barrios) and Danielle Vega (who portrays Ceci Camayo). To make the series finale memorable, the women explained that they had to build chemistry with their counterparts to provide that that romantic yet dramatic effect.

“The storylines are very relatable and even if we have not been through them personally, we have friends or family members who have gone through those situations,” said Vega. “I know for Ceci, she has dealt with domestic violence, and I actually pulled from the experiences of relationships, close friends and family members to get into that headspace. In order to do these roles justice, you have to do your research to make it real.”

Since 2013, East Los High has become a five-time Emmy nominated Hulu original series, focusing on serious topics many teenagers go through including domestic violence, teenage pregnancy and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD’s). A product by Wise Entertainment, the series is Hulu’s first and only series with an all Latino cast and crew and is predominantly filmed in East Los Angeles.

The show has targeted many tweens and teens, allowing them from a young age to learn about these characters to avoid or cope with any of the topics addressed. On the East Los High website, they have an exclusives tab that will give fans to look into Ceci’s Vlog, Ask Paulie and Out w/ Jocelyn and Daysi. The fan interaction has caused nothing more than a positive reception.

After the first season, East Los high became one of Hulu’s top 10 shows, and has attracted more than one million viewers monthly to the platform’s page. The producers of the show work closely with numerous public health organizations to incorporate information within the storylines that encourage young Latinos to make healthy life choices.

“I felt like when I first got the script to audition for East Los, I knew wanted to be a part of this show,” said Vasquez. “I would have taken any role because it resonated with where I grew up. My mom was a single mom, these are my stories and this is me. I want for people and audience members who relate to the characters to feel those emotions and expressions, a story to pass on.”

East Los High provided a unique and relevant space on television at a time when the plight of immigrant communities like East Los Angeles is under fire. By featuring underrepresented voices and bringing awareness to issues relevant to the Latino community, the series provides a realistic account of Latino youth culture in the U.S. today.

East Los High’s finale event pays tribute to the popular characters fans have followed throughout the series, reminding us that their universal stories will continue to grow, prosper and transcend.

“This may sound corny, no matter where you come from or what you are going through, family drama and if you want something and you have dreams make it happen,” said Rodriguez. “Gina coming from East Los and having a crazy life, she is still a great student and the first to go to college in the family, in the Barrios family. Her story proves that you can make your dreams become a reality.”