Diane Diaz de Leon celebrates 25 years in the beauty industry by giving back to the community

To stay in business for 25 years implicates a lot of dedication and teamwork. For Diane Diaz de Leon, owner of D’Anthony SalonSpa, the journey has not always been easy but the outcomes have been incredible.

Diane currently has three locations on Bandera Street in Helotes, Texas, 410 Alamo Heights and The Rim at La Cantera where she rotates and attends all of her clients.

Diane talked about how excited she is to be celebrating 25 years of business and spoke of the fundraiser she will be holding on April 8. All benefits earned will go towards the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, whom they have been assisting for nine years.

On April 1, she officially celebrates her 25th. She, alongside with the help of her husband, Anthony, opened her first hair salon, Hair Tech 2000, in Leon Valley on April 1,1993 but do to a major flood in October 1998 everything got destroyed.

“I had a manager that she was just mean to the core and I just could not take it anymore. That is when I told my husband I need to open my own salon,” De Leon said. “I borrowed the money from my father and we (Diane & her husband) bought everything used but then on October 17, 1998 the flood came and wiped everything”.

Seven years after that, Diane and her husband open a new salon in Helotes and named it D’Anthony Salon Spa, which represents both of their names.

“I never really thought about having multiple locations or anything like that but I still work 40 hours, I am still on top of my hiring,” she explained.

Apart from managing her three hair salons, Diaz de Leon believes in giving back to her community. Currently she and her team are organizing a hair fashion show, “PA25ION”, that will take place on April 8 at Cowboys Dancehall, 3030 NE Interstate 410 Loop.

“We are putting on a big hair-fashion-beauty-music-bar show and we are asking the community to come and see the show. We are trying to raise $25,000 for the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter and this is our six show we are putting on. If we are able to reach that $25,000 we will be place over that $100,000 mark that we have given to day ,” said Diaz de Leon.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. then the event will start with a silent auction along with music. Following that, the show will start where guests will enjoy a very elaborated performance created by each of the three D’Anthony SalonSpa salons.

“My Bandera salon is putting on a hair show, full of glamor followed by a transformation segment where our top hair dressers are going to do a makeover on stage. Then we will have our live auction of some Spurs jerseys,” De Leon explained. “Then our 410 will put on a show inspired by the Victoria Secret fashion show and we are really concentrating on the hair and props. Then our Rim location is inspired by Bad Girl so there will be a lot of dancers,” she added.

Diaz de Leon continued the interview explaining why she has continued to support the Battered Women and Children’s shelter throughout the years.

“One of the reasons we picked the shelter is one for the children and two is also because being behind the chair for over 30 years I defiantly can see a difference between a confidence, self-esteem woman and a woman that is just so scared with what her husband is going to say or if she is going to get in trouble because she cuts her hair or colors her hair.”

Although the fundraiser takes place every two years due to all of the hard work that goes in to it, throughout the year D’Anthony SalonSpa continues to support the shelter by giving back with brushes, haircuts. During Christmas the staff puts on performance for the children and gives out presents.

“I have clients who are so thankful that we help the Battered Women and Children’s shelter because they live there. Most of them live such a great new life with their family and they were able to take their children out of that dark life. I love helping women at the shelter because we can help them feel great on the outside but what is that good if we can’t make them feel good on the inside,” she added.

Join Diane Diaz de Leon and her staff on April 8, to purchase tickets for “PA25ION” please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pa25ion-tickets-42854469873. For more information on the three locations of D’Anthony SalonSpa please visit http://www.danthonysalonspa.com/.