Delicious scotches for the holidays

The Balvenie Brand Ambassador Jonathan Wingo recently hosted a rare scotch tasting in Stone Oak to assure everyone that there is something special to pick up during the holidays.

The Balvenie has been around for over a century and is unique among single malts. The whisky-making process is dedicated to maintaining the Five Rare Crafts and they are the only distillery in Scotland that still grows its own barley, uses traditional floor maltings and keeps both a coppersmith and a team of coopers on site. And of course, our Malt Master David C. Stewart MBE presides over the all-important maturation process.

Glenfiddich is one of the few single malt distilleries to remain entirely family owned and is now the World’s Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky, a true reflection of our founder’s innovative nature, passed down through the generations. It originated by William Grant in 1887.

“Balvenie and Glenfiddich were there to feed into Grant’s dream for a very long time until the sixties,” said Wingo at the tasting. “The third generation decided to play with Glenfiddich concept of single malt. It was the laughing stock at the industry during the time because everyone knew that if you were coming over to the states, you have to bring blended whiskey, no one was going to drink your raw spirit. Well, here we are enjoying it.”

Here are the top six scotches Wingo would like for everyone to enjoy during the holidays:

Ladyburn Single Malt 42-Year-Old – Among Scotch collectors, few Lowland distilleries are held in the same regard as the long shuttered Ladyburn. It was open only between the years of 1966 and 1975, and few bottlings of what was produced there as standalone single malts exist. Tastings notes: very soft with notes of apricots and honey with a spicy and toasty palate. Good length with a grassy and slight almond finish.

Ghosted Reserve 26-Year-Old – a blended Scotch from the Ladyburn and Inverleven distilleries. Interleven was “Ghosted” in 1991 and Ladyburn being closed back in 1975. It is truly one of a kind Scotch, limited to bottles on hand, never to be reproduced. Tasting notes: rich and creamy with notes of citrus and almond.

Girvan Patent Still Single Grain 25-Year-Old – the original Girvan Patent Still was built by William Grant’s great-grandson, Charles Gordon, in 1963. After distillation, this whisky was aged for an incredible 25 years. Tasting notes: complex velvety smooth with an incredibly sweet flavour. With time, the flavour evolves into deeper, richer notes including chocolate orange and bake apple pie.

Glenfiddich Single Malt 21-Year-Old – Using casks that once contained their own premium Caribbean rum, this expression spends its final months finishing in these Rum casks selected by our Malt Master. Tasting notes: peppery with a touch of smoke, oak, lime, ginger, and spices.

The Balvenie Port Wood 21-Year-Old – The flagship single malt from The Balvenie’s little group of Port Wood whiskies. This bottle was finished in thirty year old port pipes and is a veritable masterclass in poise and balance. Tasting notes: dried red fruits, floral heather, nuts and wood spices.

The Balvenie Single Barrel 25-Year-Old – Introduced to The Balvenie single malt Scotch whisky range in 2014. Released in batches, each bottle is one of no more than 300 drawn from a single cask. The casks that Malt Master David Stewart selected for this release are chosen for having the richly spiced, sweetly honeyed character. Tasting notes: great combination of subtle spice and honeyed sweetness.

If you are interested in purchasing one of these for the holidays, you can visit the Costco Wholesale at 1201 N LOOP 1604 E to see what is available in stock. For more information, visit https://us.thebalvenie.com and www.glenfiddich.com for more details.