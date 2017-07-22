DBDT showcases allure of dance education

Professional dancers with Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) returned to the Carver for an eighth year to teach dance at its Summer Dance Intensive Program.

Three veteran DBDT dancers, Kayah Franklin, Claude Alexander III and De’Anthony Vaughan, lead the dance sessions at the sold-out camp that was held from July 10-21. Students fouetted into their passion from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm to take Modern, Jazz and African dance classes in beginners and advanced levels.

Their hard work in the studio all leads to a recital scheduled for Friday July 21, 2017, 7:00 p.m. at the Jo Long Theatre. Dance instructor Alexander expounded that this was not only a dance camp, but also an activity to enrich the minds of the dancers outside the studio.

“I have high expectations for these students to bring their entire being to the space. I expect them to learn a great deal of discipline and self-control,” said Alexander. “I expect these children to take what they learn in dance and apply to their academics. A lot of people don’t understand how it adds to critical thinking. You have to adapt quickly to things.”

According to Dance Exploration, LLC, research shows 66.8 percent of eighth grade students scored in the top 2 quartiles on standardized tests compared to only 42.7 percent of students who did not take art related activities. Reading scores were 25.8 percent higher among tenth grade students who took art related classes as opposed to those who took few or no art classes.

DBDT is the tenth largest minority arts organization in America, the fourth largest African-American dance company in the nation and the oldest continuously operating professional dance company in the City of Dallas. Their mission is to create contemporary modern dance through performances and educational programs that bridge cultures and reach diverse communities.

Each year DBDT exposes over 20,000 Dallas Independent School District children to ballet, modern, jazz, hip-hop and African dance. An additional 20,000 students share DBDT in this experience nationally and internationally, which brought them to the Carver.

The mission of the Carver is to celebrate the diverse cultures of our world, nation and community, emphasizing on its African and African-American heritage, by providing community outreach activities.

“Incorporating dance during the summer [at Carver] is enriching and instead of these children being at home or watching TV, they are doing something constructive,” said Teresa Vásquez-Romero, Carver communications and marketing manager. “I think that incorporating [African-American] roots is something that we need to bring awareness to the children that there is diversity; and that within that diversity, we can learn from one another.”

Once the workshop and recital is done, Alexander would like for the program to grow to at least 50 students in the coming years.

Ultimately, this is the beginning for many participants to learn outside the classroom and into a dance studio near them perhaps yielding greater professional opportunities.

“They should expect a clear reflection of the program that we present in DBDT,” concluded Alexander. “In the future, I would like to push for ten more students and more teachers to facilitate that. A longer program for at least three weeks will give students a true understanding of their technique and performing.”

For more information on summer programs at the Carver Community Cultural Center, visit www.thecarver.org.