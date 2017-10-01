Day for Night unveils this year’s line-up, visual artists

The Day for Night music festival announced their 2017 line-up, including headliner Nine Inch Nails, and featuring 18 art installations and performances by renowned visual artists.

This third edition of Day for Night is set for December 15-17 at PostHTX, 401 Franklin St in Houston. The 1.5 million square location will be transformed into a unique stage for artists, musicians and thinkers. In solidarity with its hometown in Houston and the surrounding areas affected by Hurricane Harvey, the festival will donate a portion of its proceeds to the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

“​We are working to further intertwine the art and music elements into one cohesive experience,” said Omar Afra, executive producer and co-founder of Day For Night. “Plenty of awe inspiring surprises on site. Houston has a long standing legacy of technology, art and culture, and we see Day for Night as part of that story in the future.”

Day for Night Summit (Friday Only)

The Summit will kick off the weekend events on Friday with four activists sharing their thoughts on the relationship between art, technology, activism and a powerful musical performance. Government transparency and LGBTQ advocate Chelsea Manning, visual artist and musician Laurie Anderson, musician, conceptual artist, and political activist Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot, and Los Angeles-based artist Lauren McCarthy will speak.

“Soul Cleansing,” a special performance presented by Saint Heron ft. Solange followed by Earl Sweatshirt and Kaytranada will follow the talks to close out the evening.

“At Day for Night Summit, we will all be participants in shaping our collective future,” said curator Karen Farber, director of the University of Houston’s Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts. “The Day for Night Summit is a massive platform for exchanging ideas about how art and technology is changing our world. Everyday, there is less separation between musicians, activists and audiences.”

Visual Artists (Friday-Sunday)

The Day for Night 2017 artists are a wide-ranging and diverse group of creators from around the world, from sculptors to coders to engineers including Ryoji Ikeda, Cocolab, Theodore Fivel and Kyle McDonald.

Multimedia artist Ikeda brought his innovative “stage shows” to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and will create a site-specific work for the festival. Parisian sculptor Fivel will bring one of his amorphic creations using the space as an art instillation.

“With the 2017 edition of Day for Night, we contribute combining well-established and internationally acclaimed artists with emerging talent from around the world,” said Day for Night curator Alex Czetwertynski. “We are also pushing forward with our mission to bring a better understanding of new media practices by introducing more educational components.”

Performance Line-up (Saturday-Sunday)

This year’s lineup will showcase musicians including Nine Inch Nails, Thom Yorke, Justice, St Vincent, Tyler, The Creator, James Blake, Pretty Lights, Jamie XX, Phantogram, Pussy Riot, The Jesus Lizard, Laurie Anderson, REZZ, Nina Kravitz, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Cashmere Cat, Cardi B, Perfume Genius, Sky Ferreira, Gas, En Vogue, Lil B, Of Montreal performing Hissing Fauna You Are The Destroyer, Venetian Snares X Daniel Lanois, Princess Nokia, Kimbra to name just a few.

General Admission Tickets are for Saturday, December 16th and Sunday, December 17th, providing Day for Night attendees’ two-day total access to all art installations and musical performances across four stages.

Friday 2017 Tickets offer an extra eleven hours of festivities on December 15th at 3pm with access to the series of talks included in the Friday Summit, as well as a sneak peak of select art installations, and musical performances slated until 2AM.

VIP 2017 Tickets provide access to all the amenities included in the General Admission and Friday tickets which include rapid entry to the event, premium viewing areas, access to VIP lounges, complimentary beverages and snacks throughout the event, onsite VIP concierge & help desk, and complimentary swag bags with t-shirt, stickers, pins and tote. For more information about tickets, visit www.dayfornight.io/faq/