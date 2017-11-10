Daveed Diggs relives life as teacher in ‘Wonder’

Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs, well known for his role as Thomas Jefferson in 2015 musical “Hamilton,” is now performing the role of Mr. Browne in “Wonder,” now playing in theatres.

Based on the New York Times bestseller, Wonder tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman (Jacob Tremblay). Born with facial differences that–up until now– have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade.

As his family, his new classmates and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out. When approached to play the role of Auggie’s teacher, Diggs was not only pleased with the script, he also looked at this role as an opportunity to relive his former career as a teacher.

“I use to be a middle school teacher for a bunch of years, but it was more than just remembering,” expounded Diggs to La Prensa. “The script was beautiful and all the text was there. The way a student and teacher interact in a classroom is kind of different. Also trying to keep the attention of your students, writing on the board, and it reminded me how frustrated I was with my handwriting.”

As Diggs recounted life as teacher, coming together with the project with Director/Writer, Stephen Chbosky made the experience smooth. Although on the set for a short amount of time, he enjoyed watching the actors embracing the importance of keeping childhood alive.

He recalls being surrounded in a positive atmosphere where there was no difference in who was an adult or who was a kid because everyone was treated equally. This allowed him to learn new things about the acting industry.

“I think was blissfully ignorant in a lot of ways at times, so all I could do was show up or ask for help when I needed,” continued Diggs. “It was challenging and I kept my eyes on those young actors and study from them and catch up as I run along. Stephen was good at explaining to me what was going on and all of the actors on set were great to help me learn the ropes on where to stand and when to speak.”

Once the technical side of the project was in tow, it was important for Diggs as well as the cast to make the message of the movie clear about embracing one’s identity. Diggs hopes for the audience to see and become inspired to break the mold of what society classifies as normal. For him, it is time for all individuals to be celebrated.

“I think it’s important for kids to know that they are enough. The things that make us different are those are the things that should be celebrated,” concluded Diggs. “There is a certain amount of bravery in showing up and being relentlessly who you are which is what we learn from Auggie. There is also the idea that kindness is infectious and it can spread out to everybody.”