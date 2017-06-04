‘Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights’ coming to San Antonio

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 24 winner and NFL running back Rashad Jennings will join his partner, Emma Slater, this summer in “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights.”

Fans of the show have the opportunity to see the best ballroom dancers in the business perform live in their hometowns with newly added Mirrorball champion Rashad Jennings. This all-new production showcases every type of ballroom and modern dance seen on ABC’s hit show produced by BBC Worldwide Productions, “Dancing with the Stars,” including sizzling group numbers, steamy duets and over the top original pieces choreographed and creative directed by four-time Emmy nominated choreographer Mandy Moore.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights” travels to 43 cities this summer, kicking off on June 16 in Atlantic City, NJ and running through Aug. 13, 2017, including a stop in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, July 15.

Captivating audiences across the country, “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights” also features the hottest cast in dance, including Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Hayley Erbert and Britt Stewart. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the professional dancing, exquisite costumes and excitement they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in theaters across America.

“I am super excited to be heading on tour with Dancing with the Stars Live. While the NFL is my No. 1 priority, I can think of no better way to stay in shape, combined with my intensive football training, until that team calls,” said Jennings.

Tickets for the hottest dance show in America, “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights,” are on sale now. For date information and to purchase tickets, go to dwtstour.com or majesticempire.com. VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet and greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights” is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Worldwide.