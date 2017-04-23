Culinaria ready to sizzle in May

Culinaria makes its return with food, wine and Texas culture at the 18th annual Culinaria Wine and Food Festival taking place on May 18 through the 21.

The festival will take place at various locations and times, and tickets can be purchased at www.evenbrite.com. The festival will feature bites and sips from all over the state including Tex-Mex favorites and gulf oysters. President and CEO of Culinaria Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge wanted to put a new spin on this year’s event focusing more on fire, the Texas culture and seafood.

“There will be a big, live fire focus and a lot of cooking,” said Taranto-Etheredge. “The festival will be incorporating some of the elements into several events including the popular BBQ, Burgers and Beer. It will be a Texas circus with seafood on Saturday at our Tex-Mex and Tequila event and a meat focus on Saturday and Sunday.”

Culinaria is an independent, not-for-profit organization highlighting San Antonio as a leading food and wine destination that fosters community growth. The proceeds from several events go towards food related programs including The Farm (TF) and industry scholarships.

TF is a strategic extension of Culinaria (planning to open this year) in the form of education and is the homegrown effort of many chefs, food professionals, farmers, volunteers, sponsors and a very passionate staff. TF is a place where many will learn where their food comes from, and chefs will show how to create the best flavors from food you can grow at home. Industry scholarships provide students with the means to attain the education necessary to pursue a career in the hospitality and culinary industries.

“Culinaria was an organization that started just as a festival. What has been done has completely changed our business model to focus on the restaurant community to be making sure that we are a conduit of things for them,” continued Taranto-Etheredge. “Adding evolving events including Restaurant Week have allowed us to become a full blown event highlighting what is the important restaurant scene in San Antonio.”

Ultimately, this is a great occasion for locals and tourists to get to taste all the authentic and unique flavors the city has to offer in a short amount of time. For Taranto-Etheredge, this is an opportunity to get new ideas on when and where to eat for a date night or a place to take a family.

“You could come to San Antonio and really dive into a lot of different influenced foods. When all of the chefs come together, it is really the only time you can taste San Antonio in one place,” concluded Taranto-Etheredge. “For locals and tourists alike, I think it gives them new ideas on when to be eating out as well as give them a one on one interaction with chefs, wine makers and beer purveyors unlike anything else.”

For more information, visit www.culinariasa.org.