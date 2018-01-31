COSA, UTSA unveil exhibit featuring works by Latino/a artists

The City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture and The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) presented an exhibit featuring works highlighting Latino/a expression collected over the last five decades by UTSA.

The exhibit, free and open to the community, opens Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 with a public reception from 6-9 p.m. and runs through Sunday, June 10. Centro de Artes Gallery is located at 101 S. Santa Rosa on the grounds of Historic Market Square. The exhibit is part of San Antonio’s Tricentennial commemoration.

“VOZ: Selections from the UTSA Art Collection” is the largest exhibit to date at Centro de Artes, featuring 222 works by 166 artists. The exhibit includes works by 92 San Antonio artists, and an accompanying catalog includes an essay by San Antonio author John Phillip Santos.

“I think it is an incredible venue and the fact that is in the heart of downtown makes it accessible to everybody,” said public artist Claudio Aguillon. “People can be introduced and exposed to so many incredible talents that the city offers. Sometimes we don’t see how amazing our culture is and coming into a venue like this, you are able to see the perspective of artists and think shows we have incredible culture in our city.”

The exhibit is curated by Arturo Infante Almeida, art specialist and curator for The UTSA Art Collection Department. It includes artworks by Manuel Álvarez Bravo, Graciela Iturbide, Jesse Treviño, César Martínez, Judy Baca, and many other nationally and internationally renowned artists.

Committed advocate of San Antonio’s arts community, Almeida has served as curator of The UTSA Art Collection since 2002. In 2009 he initiated The Texas Contemporary Artists Series at the Institute of Texas Cultures. In 2011, he co-curated an exhibition of The Texas photographers in Lishui City, China at the 14th Annual China International Photographic Art Exhibition.

“For three hundred years, San Antonio has been a place where different languages, customs and traditions have merged to form a unique cultural history,” Almeida said. “Like all stories of a particular place and time, the work on these walls is informed by pride, joy and a tenacity that reverberates in the voices that celebrate the Latino experience.”

“VOZ: Selections from The UTSA Art Collection” aligns with the mission of Centro De Artes as a gallery for showcasing San Antonio and South Texas Latino/a artists. Centro de Artes is a focus Latino/a experience in South Texas through local and regional art, history and culture.

The UTSA Art Collection comprises gifts and acquisitions of fine art containing paintings, sculptures, works on paper, and mixed media by many talented South Texas artists, some of whom are graduates of UTSA. Pieces in the collection are located in interior and exterior sites throughout the university’s three campuses and are maintained by the UTSA Art Specialist.

Centro de Artes Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. More information is available at GetCreativeSanAntonio.com.