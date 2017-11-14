Comedian William Lee Martin set to perform at The Tobin Center

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts presents comedian William Lee Martin- aka ‘Cowboy Bill’- on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 8pm in the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater at The Tobin Center. With his all new solo show, “Living in the Middle Comedy Tour” Martin delivers a night of BIG laughs without politics, filth and foul.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, November 17th at 10am.

Tickets can be purchased online www.tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 and in-person at the Tobin Center’s Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets to this GA show are $25. VIP GA tickets, which include a meet and greet, are $39.50.

William Lee Martin

Turn on the news, check Twitter or Facebook and it’s 24/7 bad news. America, now more than ever, needs a break. Comedian William Lee Martin delivers just that with his all new solo show, “Living in the Middle Comedy Tour”.

Martin, nicknamed ‘Cowboy Bill’ www.WilliamLeeMartin, pours his heart out each night with personal, original, relatable material on family, love, and the frailty of life. True to his gentlemanly Texan roots, he delivers it with a sense of genuine charm and wit reminiscent of a modern day Andy Griffith.

With a gut busting, rapid laughs-per-minute story telling style that rivals even the most recognized household names in comedy, the show steers clear of political, raunchy or explicit subjects. It’s an adult show minus the adult language. Rated PG-13 parental guidance advised.

In 1996, Martin began his comedy career in Arlington, Texas and 21 years later, the devoted husband and father of five, has been making millions laugh. From entertaining our troops overseas, touring with George Strait, Brad Paisley and the late, great George Jones, to recently becoming one of Carnival Cruise Lines most popular acts. In 2015, CMT aired his first one-hour comedy television special, “Let the Laughter Roll” seen by over a million viewers. He also writes, produces and stars in the hugely popular video blog the CosManPolitan Report where he explains an article from Cosmopolitan Magazine from his very male point-of-view.