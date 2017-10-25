‘The Color Purple’ set to perform at the Majestic Theatre

Tony Award®-winning Broadway revival of "The Color Purple" will go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, October 27. "The Color Purple" plays eight performances February 6-11, 2018. (Courtesy Photo)

North Park Lexus Broadway In San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre announced that the individual tickets for the San Antonio premiere of the North American Tour of the Tony Award®-winning Broadway revival of The Color Purple” will go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, October 27.The Color Purple” plays eight performances February 6-11, 2018.

Tickets forThe Color Purple”  starting at $30, are available online atwww.ticketmaster.com, by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 982.ARTS (2787), or by visiting the Majestic Box Office.  The Majestic Box Office does not accept single ticket orders over the phone; all ticket sales must be made in person. Majestic Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours vary weekly, call (210) 226.3333 to verify.  Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling (210) 226-5967.

The Color Purple” opens with performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8 p.m. on Friday; 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.  For venue information, visit www.MajesticEmpire.com. For information on Broadway in San Antonio, please visit www.BroadwayInSanAntonio.com.

Cast members from the 2016 Broadway revival lead the touring company, including Adrianna Hicks (Aladdin, Sister Act – Germany) as Celie, Carla R. Stewart (Ghost – National Tour, Rent – Regional) as Shug Avery and Carrie Compere (Holler If You Hear MeShrek the Musical – National Tour) as Sofia.

They will be joined by Gavin Gregory (The Color Purple – Revival, The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess) as Mister, N’Jameh Camara (X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation) as Nettie, J. Daughtry (The Color Purple – Revival, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Harpo, along with Darnell AbrahamAmar AtkinsKyle E. BairdAngela BirchettJared DixonErica DurhamBianca HornGabrielle ReidC.E. SmithClyde VoceNyla WatsonJ.D. WebsterBrit WestNikisha Williams and Michael Wordly.

Based on the Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture,The Color Purple” is adapted for the stage by Tony- and Pulitzer-winner Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda RussellAllee Willis and Stephen Bray. Tony Award®-winning director and scenic designer John Doyle (Sweeney Todd, Company) recreates his award winning work for the national tour, alongside costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting by Jane Cox, sound by Dan Moses Schreier and wig & hair design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The revival of The Color Purple” opened to great acclaim in summer 2013 at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory, followed by a Broadway bow on November 10, 2015 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The Color Purple” went on to win two 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, two Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, the 2017 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album and a Daytime Emmy®The Color Purple” played 483 performances on Broadway, closing on January 8, 2017.

The North American tour is produced by Scott Sanders ProductionsRoy Furman,Troika EntertainmentDavid BabiniTom SiracusaCaiola ProductionsJames FantaciTed LiebowitzJames L. Nederlander, Darren BagertCandy Spelling,Adam Zotovich, Eric Falkenstein/Morris BerchardJust For Laughs Theatricals,Tanya Link ProductionsJam TheatricalsIndependent Presenters Network andCarol Fineman.

