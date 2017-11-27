‘Coco:’ a dazzling Dia de los Muertos masterpiece

My prescreen theater was overrun with children, impatiently awaiting the premiere of ‘Coco’ — Pixar’s 19th movie. When the film started and the first guitar chords of the soundtrack were strummed, there was silence — enraptured audience members caught up in the magic of the latest Disney feature. This is the power of ‘Coco’, Pixar’s finest effort since ‘Toy Story 3;’ nabbed Best Picture nomination honors at the 2010 Academy Awards — an accolade likely duplicated come this year’s award season.

Right from the opening, you’re captivated by the fictional town of Santa Cecilia as locals prepare for the Dia de los Muertos festival. We follow Miguel, the youngest generation in a longline of shoe cobblers. However, Miguel’s true love is music — a practice banned by his family after his great-great grandfather abandoned his brood in pursuit of fortune and fame as a musician. In a makeshift hidden studio, Miguel practices on a shabby guitar — his only audience member stray dog Dante — replicating songs played by his hero Ernesto de la Cruz from movies broadcast from old VHS on a dilapidated television. Miguel becomes convinced that Ernesto is his grandfather and decides to pursue his dreams at a talent show contest during the festivities, despite the disapproval of his family.

After his grandmother discovers his secret rehearsals, she destroys his guitar and promises her crestfallen grandson that he can join the family business, instead of his menial day job of shining shoes. Instead, Miguel flees to Ernesto’s mosque; inside is hung the celebrity’s guitar. With a quick strum, he is immediately transported to the Land of the Dead — an area overflowing with rainbow-furred critters and the skeletal remains of deceased relatives that haven’t been forgotten by their descendants.

Sounds pretty sinister, but this is a culturally conscious portrayal of the tradition.

There, Miguel decides to seek out his idol to receive family acceptance and his musical blessing through a leaf of Aztec marigold.

The world of the Land of the Dead is gorgeous in 3D; I’m also convinced that the glasses are meant to hide your tears — I swallowed down a few emotional lumps during the conclusion.

Pixar has a winning formula; they’ve never made a bad movie, and ‘Coco’ ranks in the upper echelons of their accomplished filmography.

4.5/5 stars