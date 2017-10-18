Claudio Miranda plays with fire for ‘Only the Brave’

Cinematographer Claudio Miranda, known for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008) and “Life of Pi” (2012), plays with fire in his new project “Only the Brave,” in theaters Oct. 20.

When approached for the production, Miranda explained that he wanted to focus on all aspect of the movies and make the fire the base of the story. Instead of working with Computer Graphics Interface (CGI), he used real fire to better connect with the true story.

“We worked a lot with fires on set, making the actor feel the heat of the fire in a place that we can control,” said Miranda to La Prensa. “The locations were rugged; they were 10,000 feet in elevation that we had to get to at times. My plan was to get all the shots that we could as well as use drones, which required heavy lifting.”

“Only the Brave,” based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters to become the most elite firefighting teams in the nation. With hope, determination, sacrifice, and desire to protect families, communities, and the nation, the journey is trying but well worth it.

As most of us run from danger, they run toward it – they watch over our lives, our homes, everything we hold dear, as they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire. In life, it’s not what stands in front of you, but who stands beside you.

Miranda made sure he not only got the right shots for the movie, but to also build a bond with the cast on set; even describing himself as “easy-going.” Firefighters are well known to carry a strong brotherhood. Whether behind the scenes or on the frontlines, Miranda wanted to make the “brave” experience more gratifying for a well-rounded movie that discusses the matter of life and death.

Now that the project is complete, Miranda is looking forward to the audiences’ outlook on the experiences firefighter goes through on a daily basis. His only hope is for the audience to be immersed in a story that would make one think about what they would do if they were in a realistic situation.

This story is not one for the fainthearted, but rather one that makes you think critically about coping with the stresses often placed on firefighters.

“You know how small people are against some of these fires. [In this film], we see the scale that they are battling, it’s enormous,” concluded Miranda. “Half the fight I feel, you look at it in the scope of the map and the scale of where they and what they are fighting is daunting. We wanted to relate that to the audience.”