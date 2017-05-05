City of San Antonio announces partnership for fourth annual ‘Family Film Series’

With support from H-E-B, the World Heritage Office invites the community to free movie screenings at Mission Marquee Plaza. The “Mission Marquee Family Film Series” kicks off on Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. with a screening of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Movie.” The Family Film Series takes place at Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., and movies are free and open to the public. Come dressed in your favorite “Star Wars” costume!

“The City of San Antonio thanks H-E-B for its continued support and commitment to providing free quality entertainment to the community,” said District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca J. Viagran. “This year we will have a Thursday Night Throwback series which will screen every third Thursday of the month, May through September. We invite you to bring the entire family to Mission Marquee Plaza to enjoy movies and family-friendly activities as we activate this historic venue.”

The “Family Film Series” events include pre-entertainment and giveaways. Food trucks will also be available with concessions for sale. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. The film series will continue on Thursday, May 18 with “Throwback Series: Summer Classics & Custom Cars” at 7 p.m., followed by a screening of “The Outsiders” at 8 p.m. Other film series dates include May 20, June 10, June 15, June 17, July 8, July 13, July 22, Aug. 5, Aug. 17, Aug. 19, Sept. 2, Sept. 14, Sept. 16, October 7, Oct. 19, Oct. 21, Nov. 4 and Nov. 18. Screenings will begin 15 minutes after dusk.