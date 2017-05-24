Wright Elementary celebrates Author’s Day

By Nathaly Cruz

Harlandale Independent School District’s Wright Elementary School celebrated Author’s Day with a Magic School Bus theme on May 18.

Author’s Day is a day full of celebration where the students were able to present their writings and participate in guest readings with local speakers, including Univision Anchor Brenda Jimenez, businessman Rick Cavender and La Prensa Editor-in-chief Lucy Almanza.

The school transformed its hallways into various themes from the popular children’s book and television series. Students and guests were able to explore a rainforest, go under the sea and even travel to outer space. The event also featured fifth grade students dressed up as important figures in American history and pop culture.

The school invited the community to come in and see what the students have been working on all year long.

“The teachers put in their time. They give up their conference and work after school to turn the school into the way that it is. It all comes together with teamwork,” Wright Elementary Academic Coordinator Victoria Treviño said.

In an interview with first grade teacher, Ms. Nuñez, she explained the importance of Author’s Day. “The whole year students have been writing their papers, and every six weeks we do a paper. Students learn about the writing process. So, we do our rough draft, our editing, and then we make our final draft.”

Students put all of their papers in their writing folder, and at the end of the school year they present their best paper among their peers on Author’s Day. Ms. Nuñez also shared that first grade was in charge of decorating their hallways with phases of the moon.

“It lets the kids have fun and lets them know that their writing is good. It lets them see how far their writing has come from the first six weeks of school to finally the last weeks,” added Ms. Nuñez.

Wright Elementary offers RTI (responds to intervention), a program that helps students who are struggling with reading and writing. “It offers in depth activities where it helps them to read and spell out words. The activities that they provide are more in depth,” explained Ms. Nuñez.

The event’s ultimate goal is to motivate students to know that they can achieve anything they set their minds to with hard work and dedication.

“It is an exciting way to end the school year and getting them excited about reading through the summer,” concluded Treviño.