World War II B-17 “Madras Maiden” makes a stop at San Antonio

By Nathaly Cruz

The public is invited to fly back in time with the famous Boeing B-17 “Madras Maiden” at the Stinson Municipal Airport, 8535 Mission Road, on Saturday and Sunday Oct. 28 & 29. This event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Liberty Foundation’s B-17 “Madras Maiden” is one of only 12 B-17’s that still fly today.

During the media preview of the B-17 “Madras Maiden” flying experience, Ray Falor, Liberty Foundation chief pilot explained why people should check out to the event.

“This is the ultimate history lesson, this is the Boeing B-17 and this is the first time we’ve had this aircraft into San Antonio; there are only 12 of these flying,” Falor explained. “For Saturday and Sunday, we give the people the opportunity to get on the plane take a flight, people go see them at museums but to fly them is an ultimate experience.”

“Madras Maiden” was built toward the end of the war and never saw any combat. It is painted in the colors of the 391st Bomb Group. The 381st BG flew 297 operational missions during the war, dropping 22,000 tons of bombs. During this time they lost 131 B-17’s and downed over 223 enemy aircrafts.

The airplane was built under contract by Lockheed-Vega in Burbank, California on Oct. 17, 1944. The “Madras Maiden” spent its entire military career, 1944-1959, as a research and development aircraft, also being modified to be a “Pathfinder” B-17 equipped with the H2X “Mickey” radar system and is the only “Pathfinder” aircraft left in existence.

It was sold in 1959 to American Compressed Steel of Ohio for the sum of $5,025.00 then sold again to Albany Building of Florida and used as a cargo transport hauling fresh produce between Florida and the Caribbean. The airplane was sold a couple of times more before Liberty Foundation took over “Madras Maiden” in 2016.

The majority of all WWII B-17’s were operated by the 8th Airforce in Europe and participated in countless missions from basses in England deep into enemy territory. There were 12,732 B-17’s produced between 1935 and 1945 and 4,735 were lost in combat.

During the flight there will be a designated, secure area for those who would like to watch the aircraft flights at no charge. For those who choose to fly in the amazing B-17 there will be a pre-flight safety “class” in where one will learn about the historical significance of the aircraft. During the flight, passengers will not only be able to enjoy a spectacular view but also experience the different combat crew positions.

Falor explained how much it costs to fly in the aircraft.

“It is $450 per person. Not everyone can afford to go fly so when we get done flying in the morning in the afternoon we will just open it for ground tours and let people go into the airplane and ask questions,” he concluded.

Flights are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and ground tours are from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information please call (918)-340-0243 or visit www.libertyfoundation.org.

The flight experience takes 45 minutes and it cost $410 for Liberty Foundation members and $450 for non- members. For those interested in becoming members it costs $40 and one may receive family and friend discounts.

The Liberty Foundation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit flying museum and funds generated merely help offset these high cost. Liberty Foundation mission is to honor all the veterans, educate current and future generations and as well to preserve aviation history. Only public’s interest and other generous donations keep this historic aircraft flying and from being silenced permanently in a museum for years to come. For more information please visit their website http://www.libertyfoundation.org/index.html .

