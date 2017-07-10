VIA launches goMobile, new trip-planning and mobile ticketing app

VIA Metropolitan Transit recently launched its new goMobile app. VIA goMobile will change the public transit experience in the region by putting convenient planning and purchasing power in the palms of passengers’ hands.

The new mobile ticketing and trip-planning app, powered by moovel North America, will allow bus and VIAtrans patrons to purchase fares using their smartphone, and activate them when they are ready to ride. The digital ticketing process expedites boarding and reduces the need for cash and transfer cards. The app’s trip-planning feature provides bus arrival information to help riders plan more easily and accurately. An Official Congratulations signed by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg was presented on behalf of the City of San Antonio City Council at the launching event last week.

“The VIA goMobile app is part of VIA’s ongoing investment in innovation, and part of several recent initiatives that will help transform the rider experience,” VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said. “The launch of this new trip-planning and mobile ticking app signals a major advancement in the way our customers connect to opportunity and to the places where we live, work and play.”

VIA goMobile is the next in a series of technological advancements VIA has introduced to enhance passenger amenities and modernize the agency’s programs and services. The goMobile app is free to download for Apple and Android devices. Fares and passes can be purchased using credit cards. The app was designed in partnership with moovel, a transit technology provider, and features local landmarks and iconography that become animated once the ticket is activated. Passengers will simply show their phone screen to the operator when boarding.

VIA provides regional multimodal transportation options that connect our community to opportunity, support economic vitality, and enhance quality of life throughout our region. VIA currently serves 14 member cities and the unincorporated areas of Bexar County, operating seven days a week on 90 routes. Last year, VIA provided 40 million rides across the region. VIA’s AAA bond rating reflects the organization’s sound management and financial practices. Visit VIAinfo.net for more information.