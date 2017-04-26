Trinity to host second annual Women & Girls’ Leadership Summit

The second annual Trinity University Women & Girls’ Leadership Summit will offer women of all ages an opportunity to connect with area business and civic leaders in three days of learning, inspiration and networking.

Presented by H-E-B in association with Trinity University, the summit will span three days and include a lineup of nationally and internationally renowned names such as authors Katherine Center and Glennon Doyle Melton, entrepreneur and activist Kah Walla, CNN commentator Mel Robbins and Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Rent the Runway, Jennifer Hyman.

From Thursday, April 27 – Saturday April 29, participants will have the opportunity to attend talks, workshops and network with keynote speakers.

“The Trinity Women and Girls’ Leadership Summit is not just an event; it is part of a bigger effort in San Antonio to help women and girls advance and reach their fullest potential,” said Christy Banazek, one of the founding members of the Trinity Women and Girls’ Leadership Summit and vice president of Human Resources at H-E-B. “I would not be where I am today without the guidance and mentorship of strong female leaders, and the summit is one way we can help empower the next generation of women and girls.”

The summit is the brainchild of Trish DeBerry, Trinity alumna and former member of the School of Business Advisory Council. President of the DeBerry Group, an integrated marketing firm, DeBerry says the program fosters female leadership and entrepreneurship.

“Last year’s inaugural summit was a huge success, and I am proud to see this event getting bigger and better,” DeBerry said. “Our mission is to give young women the tools and mentoring they need to be successful, both professionally and personally.”

Additional speakers, business and civic leaders include:

Caroline Casey – “Living Without Limits”

Chef Jeff Henderson – “If You Can See It, You Can Be It”

Ashley Brown Ruiz and Cheryl Scoglio – “Perfectionism: What it’s Really All About”

Leisa Holland-Nelson and Karen Love – “Building Your Network- The Friendship Factor”

Ali Katz – “How to Deal with Stress in One Minute or Less”

Suzie Jones – “Smart Women, Smart Money”

The schedule is as follows:

Kickoff: Thursday, April 27, 6 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. at Eilan Hotel & Spa

Workshops: Friday, April 28, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Trinity University Campus

Keynote Presentations: Saturday, April 29, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Trinity University Laurie Auditorium

The event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased by registering online .

