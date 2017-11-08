Taco Cabana honored with Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Taco Cabana has been honored by the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce with its Corporate Social Responsibility Award for the company’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in September by providing more than 10,000 meals to Houston and San Antonio residents, evacuees, first responders and American Red Cross volunteers.

“The San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor Taco Cabana during our 2017 Small Business Connect Summit,” said Ramiro Cavazos, president & CEO, “in recognition of their diligent efforts towards advancing procurement diversity in our community; but more importantly, for their recent humanitarian aid during the natural disasters. Taco Cabana is a wonderful example of corporate social responsibility.”

In Houston, approximately 6,000 meals were served to the elderly, children, men and women staying in area shelters, in addition to feeding approximately 1,000 American Red Cross volunteers. In San Antonio, Taco Cabana fed approximately 2,000 evacuees, as well as 2,000 first responders.