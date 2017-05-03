San Antonio International Airport announces new Air Canada service to Toronto

San Antonio is excited about the launch of Air Canada’s new service to Toronto, the first Canadian destination for the city.

“We are very excited to welcome Air Canada to our team here in San Antonio. This is not only a huge win for our residents and our Canadian partners in Toronto, but another great stride in better connecting San Antonio to the rest of the world! ” said Russ Handy, aviation director of the City of San Antonio.

On Monday, May 1, Air Canada will begin daily nonstop service from San Antonio to Toronto. This flight links travelers to some of Canada’s most popular attractions and destinations such as Montreal and Vancouver. In addition, the service also provides global connections to various cities across the world.

A delegation of San Antonio city leaders will head to Toronto to promote business and tourism.

“Air Canada is very pleased to be expanding our presence in Texas with nonstop, daily flights from Toronto to San Antonio, one of the most popular destinations in the Lone Star State among Canadians. San Antonio is well known for such sites as the Alamo and River Walk as well as the hospitality for which all Texans are famous. This is our second new non-stop route to Texas this year following the launch of Dallas-Vancouver in February and it compliments existing services to Houston, Dallas and Austin,” said Lisa Pierce, senior director, USA Sales and Marketing Development.

The new service will be operated by Air Canada Express and will continue year-round.