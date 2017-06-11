Pearl announces summer programming for 2017

As the Pearl Park, Pavilion and the new Food Hall prepare to open, Pearl announced this summer’s programming which will include new collaborations with Magik Theatre, Sound Cream, a continuation of their Summer Dance Hall Series, Movies in the Park, a new South Texas music series called Canciones, and a Fourth of July celebration.

“The recently opened Park at Pearl, the Pearl Pavilion and the Food Hall set to open later this month feel like the Plaza Central of Pearl and represent a wonderful space and opportunity for year-round free programming,” said Pearl Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Fauerso. “By collaborating with partners like Magik Theatre, Sound Cream and the many artists we will invite to perform here, the programming is a true slice of our cultural life in South Texas.”

Pearl Programming for 2017 includes:

Magik Theatre – This summer, Pearl is excited to collaborate with Magik Theatre for a variety of special performances. The Magik Theatre is San Antonio’s premier professional family theatre, producing live stage versions of children’s classic and contemporary literature. Performances will take place at the Pearl Park on June 13 and 27, July 11 and 25, Aug. 8 and 22, and Sept. 5 and 19.

Sound Cream Sunset Sessions – Sound Cream is teaming up with Pearl to bring you ‘Sound Cream Sunset Sessions,’ a weekly dance party and DJ showcase, featuring every genre from Cuban salsa to House, mixed by locals and guest DJs from NYC, LA, Mexico and more. The full schedule and themes are as follows:

June: Vinyl Boogie

June 14: DJ Catwalk

June 21: “Can I dedicate?” with DJ JJ Lopez

June 28: DJ Angola

July: Tropicali Music Education

July 12: DJ Patio Wine (Neil Fauerso)

July 19: DJ Chorizo Funk

July 26: DJ Cato

Inspired by New York City’s dynamic and indescribable day dance parties and its ever-changing nightlife scene, Sound Cream Airstream is on a mission. A mission to take nightlife alfresco. Founded by a house music loving DJ couple, Sound Cream Airstream is a traveling bar, lounge, and DJ booth with big sound. Needing only a little electricity and some glittery disco balls, this Airstream ‘discoteca’ can turn any outdoor space into a spontaneous dance floor. No shoes required.

Monday Movies at Pearl – Every Monday in July and August, Pearl in collaboration with Slab Cinema Outdoor Movies, will host Monday Movies in the Park. Grab a blanket, bring the family and sit back and enjoy these free movies.

In July, the series themed “Cinema Culinara” will feature foodie films like “Ratatouille,” “Like Water for Chocolate,” “Julie and Julia,” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and more. In August, the theme is “Hecho en San Antonio” and movies film “Selena,” “Cloak and Dagger” and “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure.” and more will be shown. The full schedule will be announced soon.

Canciones: Songs of Texas – Pearl is excited to introduce Canciones de Tejas, a three-part summer music series featuring the music of Texas with a South Texas and San Antonio perspective. Shows will be at Pearl Park on the last Friday of June, July and August and will be free to the public. Canciones de Tejas will kick off June 30 with a Tex-Mex dance party from Amber Digby and Santiago Jimenez with Jason Saldana as DJ; July 28 with Canciones de San Antonio (Rosie Flores, Nina Diaz, and Tish Hinojosa) and Aug. 25’s talent will be announced later in the year.

Summer Dance Hall Series in the Pearl Stable – Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to twirl your partner around the floor! In partnership with jazz legend Doc Watkins, Pearl is proud to present a free summer dance hall music series in July and August. Stay tuned for dates and bands.

Red, White and Blues featuring Jackie Vensen, Nakia and the Blues Grifters, and Will Owen Gage – Bring the family to Pearl this Fourth of July to celebrate the holiday with a picnic, live music, family activities, water park dance contest, hula-hoop demos and more.

First Thursdays – First Thursdays have evolved into a night of special deals from your favorite Pearl shops. There will be in-store sales, live music and more.

For more information on Pearl, please visit www.atpearl.com.