Pat O’Brien headlines Rise Recovery’s Annul Campaign Breakfast

Over 500 business and civic leaders are expected to attend Rise Recovery’s Annual Campaign Breakfast featuring sportscaster and TV host Pat O’Brien on Thursday, May 25 at the Omni Colonnade Hotel.

“Pat O’Brien has a compelling story; his memoir, “I’ll Be Back Right After,” gave voice to hope for recovery,” explained Board Chair W. Carroll Jackson.

Best known for his work as a sportscaster with CBS and NBC as well as his career as the anchor and host of “Access Hollywood,” “Entertainment Tonight” and “The Insider,” O’Brien shares his personal story of fame, a very public downfall from alcohol, and recovery.

Based in San Antonio, Rise Recovery has served the community for over 40 years, helping teens, young adults and families overcome the effects of drugs and alcohol.

“This annual breakfast is our largest fundraiser and every year we pack the ballroom. The response and support from the business, civic and overall community is remarkable,” stated Executive Director Evita Morin.

“While substance abuse treatment can average in the thousands of dollars, or put in place barriers to care such as insurance or income eligibility requirements, Rise Recovery has the distinction of being the only nonprofit offering unrestricted recovery support at no charge to the Greater San Antonio community,” she added. “We depend on events like this to ensure we raise the funds to continue our mission.”

Honorary chair for this year’s breakfast is Philanthropist Harvey Najim. Tickets are still available and may be purchased from the Rise Recovery website www.RiseRecovery.org/special-events.