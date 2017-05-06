Embrace the Lucha Libre culture in San Antonio with River City Wrestling’s 15th anniversary show

By Brandon Oliver

A vast portion of San Antonio’s rich culture involves the colorful tradition of Lucha Libre: the significance of the masks and flamboyant attire compliment the spectacular aerial maneuvers performed by the athletes inside the squared circle.

On Friday, May 12, River City Wrestling (RCW) celebrates its 15th anniversary headlined by one of the true legends of Lucha Libre, Blue Demon Jr. The legend of Blue Demon is not only contained to Lucha Libre but also to film and television. On May 12, Blue Demon Jr. will compete against “Super-Mex” Hernandez in a “Legends Match” held at Retama Park Horse Race Track (One Retama Parkway in Selma, just outside of San Antonio).

The event begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening to the general public at 7:30 p.m. and Early Bird VIP starting at 6:45 p.m. Tickets start at just $20. To purchase tickets, go to www.rcw-wrestling.com.

RCW has been a staple in the San Antonio community since 2002. With monthly professional wrestling events, RCW has truly become San Antonio’s brand of pro wrestling. On May 12, the culture of Lucha Libre will be felt at Retama Park as Blue Demon Jr. faces “Super-Mex” Hernandez in a “Legends Match.”

In addition, RCW Champion Rockstar Spud will face “The King of the Mountain” Jeff Jarrett in a rematch for the title. Jarrett lost the title in Tennessee in March to Spud with assistance from “Boom Boom” Brandon Oliver. Will Spud and Oliver prevail, or will Jarrett play his favorite tune (aka smash someone over the head with a guitar) and reclaim the championship

There will also be four additional matches including a Women’s Championship Match! For the latest updates, follow RCW @rcwforever on Twitter and Facebook. For directions, call (210) 651-7000.