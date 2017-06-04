Artists sought for San Pedro Creek Culture Park

Bexar County and the San Antonio River Authority released a request for qualifications to establish a prequalified list of artists, which will be used to create a streamlined selection process for public art projects for the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. Emerging and established public artists working in a variety of media and artistic approaches are invited to apply.

“This is an amazing opportunity for much exceptional artistic talent from the local, national and international arts community to contribute work that will leave a lasting impact on Bexar County,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. “The revitalization of San Pedro Creek is a unique opportunity to use art to showcase our community’s vibrant history and culture.”

The purpose of the prequalified list of artists is to provide a streamlined application for artists interested in being commissioned for public art projects for the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. Artists will be commissioned for temporary, permanent and performance-based artwork while the park is under construction, in newly opened sections of the park, and to participate in planning for future phases.