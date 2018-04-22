Celtic Woman has Alamo City ‘Homecoming’

Multi-platinum international music sensation, Celtic Woman, is returning with a brand new live show for an extensive North American tour.

The much-anticipated concert, “Homecoming,” will be in San Antonio on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Celebrating Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage, Celtic Woman combines finest musical talent with epic stage productions to present a unique, inspiring live experience.

The Grammy winning group Celtic Woman, features the angelic voices of Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin, Éabha McMahon and the breathtaking Celtic violinist Tara McNeill. From the debut, Celtic Woman has garnered an international following.

“The main thing is that we have to make sure that we have to play favorites including, ‘You Raise Me Up’ and ‘Amazing Grace’ for instance,” said Celtic Woman Singer Susan McFadden. “Songs like that keep our audiences going. Incorporating the older material and new stuff provides balance to each concert.”

Although constantly on tour, McFadden has been on the Celtic Woman journey for the past six years. During that time when she is not, she has learned that she needs to keep her life in a balance.

When not in front of a microphone, she is eating a balanced diet, going to the gym to save her energy for the four-month tour. She says looking out for her health would not be complete without working in a positive environment with others.

The concert also features a full ensemble of musicians and dancers. With “Homecoming,” Celtic Woman brings the next chapter of an extraordinary musical journey with music that carries on traditional and contemporary genres.

For McFadden, she is astounded there are many people who enjoy listening to music from the past and present.

“We are our proud that our music and culture has an effect on the world with such a small country,” said McFadden. “It couldn’t be done without our brilliant group of people on the road. We have an amazing band and choir that is about 25 of us that travel together. It was built in friendship behind the scenes to make all shows fantastic.”

Following its debut on PBS in 2005, the group has achieved massive success encompassing twelve chart-topping albums, eight DVDs and nine public television specials. That led to sales of over ten million albums with platinum success in nine countries.

Each of its CDs, including 2016’s Destiny which was also nominated for a Grammy, has debuted at #1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart. The group has been named Billboard Magazine’s #1 World Albums Artist six times.

Celtic Woman continues to transcend national and cultural boundaries to celebrate the timeless emotion of Ireland’s centuries-old heritage. A one-of-a-kind live act, Celtic Woman combines the country’s finest musical talents with epic stage production to present a uniquely inspiring live experience.

As a touring powerhouse, the group has performed for over four million fans across 23 countries and six continents, with an especially devoted following in America. The show is renowned for its high-quality entertainment, exceptional musical performances and stunning visual productions, enthralling audiences of all ages.

“There are moments of the show that are quite poignant. Some of the songs can be quite reflective, and then there are some upbeat moments with toe-tapping numbers on the show. It really gives an inside scope into the rich Irish culture. ” said McFadden.

For more information, visit www.CelticWoman.com. For ticket information, visit www.majesticempire.com.