Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Aztec on May 13

Special from Live Nation

Sunday, May 13 celebrate Mother’s Day and 40 years of Grease, originally released in 1978, at the Aztec Theatre in partnership with Alamo City Moms Blog and Hard Rock Cafe! Doors open at 2:00 PM and the event is all ages and family-friendly.

The event includes free 50s hairstyling for men, women, and kids courtesy of Southcrown Barbershop. Two stylists will be available from 2:00 PM-3:00 PM, guests will be styled on a first come, first serve basis in the theatre lobby.

A candy and soda bar featuring adult root beer floats with Not Your Father’s Root Beer products or Guinness will be available. Candy can be purchased in bulk in small or large bags. Kid-friendly drinks will include root beer floats, cola, strawberry and cream sodas with vanilla ice cream. Other concessions will also be available for purchase.

Pushrod Car Club will be onsite displaying club members’ custom Hot Rods along Crockett Street before the sing-a-long begins and during intermission.

Last but not least, patrons can take their ticket stub to the Hard Rock Café located at 111 W. Crockett Street and receive 20% off their meal tab (excludes alcohol). This offer is good for lunch or dinner the day of the show. The offer may not be redeemed before or after May 13.