Celebrate Independence Day, S.A. style!

The Alamo City is a fun place to celebrate the Fourth of July. Whether taking a day off, a one-night visit, or a weekend stay, visitors and locals can find that just-right holiday festivity. To help find that perfect celebration, here are 10 ways to celebrate America’s Independence, San Anto style.

The city’s official Independence Day Celebration is held at Woodlawn Lake Park. This is a free, family-friendly event open to the public. Entertainment, vendors, fitness activities and food for purchase will be available. The event concludes with an evening fireworks show.

Woodlawn Lake Park is located at 1103 Cincinnati Ave.

SeaWorld San Antonio hosts its annual fireworks display to a triumphant musical score. The show is free with admission to the park. Visitors can enhance the firework-watching festivities with reserved seating and special food options.

Also, don’t miss the park’s newest attraction Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, which recently opened a few weeks ago, for an exciting ride. SeaWorld is located at 10500 Sea World Dr.

In honor of the Nation’s independence, The Bud Light Stars, Stripes and Lights will feature patriotic luminarias along the San Antonio River Walk’s banks. The view is free to enjoy. The star-spangled bags will be displayed from sundown on June 30, until the night of Independence Day.

The River Walk is located at 849 E. Commerce St.

Fireworks and flowers: A perfect combination. The San Antonio Botanical Garden hosts a fireworks show at dusk. Guests can bring their picnic goodies or purchase food from The Box Street Social’s Menu, including wine and beer. General admission applies ($12-$10). Members enjoy free admission. Gates open at 7 p.m.

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is located at 555 Funston Pl.

The Shops at Rivercenter kick off the holiday weekend with a free live music concert by Rockcastle at the River Walk area of The Shops at Rivercenter. The concert starts at 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. Vistors are welcome to bring lawn chairs.

Stinson Municipal Airport hosts a Commemorative Air Force Independence Day July 4 from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. This is a free family event with music and activities for children. With paid admission, families can tour vintage military aircrafts including an A4 cockpit and Centex T6 Red Tail.

The airport is located at 8535 Mission Rd.

From July 2-4, Six Flags Fiesta Texas hosts July Fourth Fest, presented by Coca-Cola. Guests can enjoy a dazzling fireworks display. Bring in a Coca-Cola can for discounted admission to the park.

The theme park is located at 17000 IH-10 West.

Want to celebrate in the early morning? Experience the living history at The Alamo with music, reading of the Declaration of Independence and more. This free event takes place July 4 from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Alamo is located at 300 Alamo Plaza.

The historic Market Square hosts the family-friendly Freedom Fest July 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. There will be food, crafts, live music, dancing and more. Market Square is located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Traders Village celebrates Independence Day July 2 from 10:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Children can enjoy free activities such as face painting, a magic show, balloon artists and mechanical bull riding. The first 3,000 guests will receive an American Flag.

Traders Village is located at 9333 SW Loop 410.

On Tuesday, July 4, Morgan’s Wonderland salutes America’s heroes. First responders, military service members and their families will receive a special $9 admission to the park. All others receive regular admission rates. Morgan’s Wonderland is the world’s first theme park designed with special-needs individuals in mind, with fun for everyone. The park opens from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The newly created, ultra-accessible Morgan’s Inspiration Island opens from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Morgan’s Wonderland is located at 5223 David Edwards Dr.

For more information on San Antonio’s Independence Day Celebrations and summer events, go to visitsanantonio.com.