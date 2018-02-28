“Call Me by Your Name”, I’ll Call You an Oscar Worthy Movie

“Call Me by Your Name” was the next film on the Oscar docket for me, and I was pleasantly surprised by it. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film follows a young man in the 80s named Elio (played by Timothée Chalamet) and his summer romance with his father’s student intern, Oliver (played by Armie Hammer). Yet another Oscar movie with a simple plot and slow pace, but one that goes leaps and bounds ahead of “Phantom Thread” in character development, and much more so in cinematography, as the film takes place in Northern Italy, and is shot spectacularly.

The film is very sensual, and not just because of the reason everyone’s heard of. This is the most recent movie I would use as a prime example that film can be more than just a movie; it’s pure art. A large part of this is due to the setting being in Italy, and the characters are constantly riding their bikes around the city and countryside, lending for stunning visuals. It also feels like a movie made in the 80s, due to being shot entirely on film instead of digitally. It’s such a perfect style for the time and setting.

Some may call the subject of this movie ‘controversial’, but I won’t. It’s refreshing to see Hollywood not shying away from a gay love story, as the film is becoming known for. For the second year in a row, the Academy has chosen to highlight this subject, and I hope it continues. ‘Controversy’ put aside over the subject, this is one of the best love stories I’ve seen done on film in general. It’s shot in a way that makes the audience feel like they’re watching a true story happen before them, instead of just acted for them. It’s a realistic representation of this kind of relationship, in this country, in this time period, and where it leads for the main characters. Beyond just a homosexual relationship, the film shows what a true ‘summer fling’ is most of the time, and captures the feeling when it ends so abruptly, in a bittersweet ending to the film.

This is done through brilliant performances by both actors, earning Chalamet a Best Actor nomination, and a snub for Armie Hammer. The supporting cast is amazing too, Michael Stuhlbarg giving a powerful speech to his son that also puts him on the Oscar snub list. Gary Oldman may be the frontrunner for Best Actor this year, but it’s always nice to see the younger generation give the old timers a run for their money. It’ll definitely be earned if the kid can beat veterans such as Oldman and Daniel Day-Lewis.

To close out, I beg anyone with reservations about seeing this movie strictly because of the subject to reconsider. “Call Me by Your Name” is a beautifully shot, brilliantly told love story. Being a romance/drama, it earns its R-rating by being one of the most mature films I’ve ever seen. Rumors of a sequel are going around, and while I think the film is fine on its own, it would be interesting to see an Oscar nominated movie get a sequel again in the vain of say “Rocky”, or “Silence of the Lambs”. I give “Call Me by Your Name” 4 stars out of 5, a different kind of date night movie if given the chance.

4/5 stars